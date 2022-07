"Lollipop Chainsaw" is as much about humor, style, and attitude as it is gory, splatterhouse gameplay. That's one of the many reasons it has garnered such an occult following alongside Suda51's other titles, such as "No More Heroes." Fans of the 2012 hack-and-slash recently learned that it is receiving the full remake treatment. The announcement came by way of the original executive producer, Yoshimi Yasuda, who claimed in a statement that, although the developers would not be able to retain the rights to all of the original soundtrack, there would be a brand new remake with more realistic graphics so that the previously hard to find entry would be available on newer consoles (via Twitter).

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO