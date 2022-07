The Arizona Diamondbacks put the brakes on their losing streak and halted it at three games with a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies last night. Madison Bumgarner spun a gem and Arizona’s lineup went off at the plate. It was a big win for the Diamondbacks as it moved them out of a tie with Colorado for last place in the division.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO