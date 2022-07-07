ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Tavern night to be hosted by Greenbrier Historical Society

By Danielle Sandler
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Historical Society wants to invite you to join an evening in the Star Hotel Tavern Room on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. to listen to live music by local musician Allan Dale Sizemore, as well as indulging in food and drink in this tavern experience.

Located at 814 Washington Street, West Lewisburg, WV 24901, The museum also has more to offer by opening its doors for visitors to explore its numerous exhibits and period rooms.

Guests can also learn about the running of the Star Hotel & Tavern in the mid-1800s, their rich history of the North House & those who lived and worked there, Black history in Greenbrier County, and much more all while enjoying the food and musical entertainment during their visit.

Brent Murill, Executive Director of the Greenbrier Historical Society, encourages the community to come visit and wants them to know it’s a worthwhile experience, “This event is a great opportunity to visit the North House, check out our exhibits, and grab some food and drinks while you listen to our excellent musical guest, Allan Dale Sizemore. If you haven’t seen us lately, you haven’t seen us!”

If you plan to attend this event, please contact the Executive Director, Brent Murrill at 304-645-3398, or email the Marketing Manager, Kasadi Shock at marketing@greenbrierhistorical.org

