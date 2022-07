Following the Property Owners Association’s (POA), completion of Candidates Night at the Everglades Recreation Center of June 21, its Board met Tuesday to endorse its selected pick of candidates. Contenders present for that debate were for the positions of State Representative and four Sumter County Commission slots, seats 1, 2, 4, and 5. Many people were in attendance, as well as, live streaming on its web-site.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO