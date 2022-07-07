England v India T20: Rohit Sharma’s fast start halted by Moeen Ali

England are facing a potential back‑row crisis for the deciding Test against Australia in Sydney with Eddie Jones counting the cost of the hard-fought victory against the Wallabies in Brisbane. Sam Underhill and Jack Willis are both doubtful for the third Test this Saturday and, with Tom Curry already...
Tennis fans have taken to social media to mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old - who now represents Kazakhstan - came from behind to beat Tunisia's world No. 2...
In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
Novak Djokovic said his seventh Wimbledon crown will go down as one of the most emotional victories of his career after he defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final on Sunday. Sent home from Australia in January because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic has now...
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has brought in his former Manchester City team-mate Craig Bellamy as his new number two at Turf Moor. The 42-year-old ex-Wales international also worked under Kompany at his previous club Anderlecht. Bellamy's arrival is part of a host of new backroom appointments made by the relegated...
