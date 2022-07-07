Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dodge County in central Georgia Central Telfair County in central Georgia Southeastern Wilcox County in central Georgia Central Wheeler County in central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Antioch Church to near Milan to near Little Ocmulgee State Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McRae, Abbeville, Alamo, Helena, Rochelle, Milan, Rhine, Scotland, Antioch Church, Temperance, Browning, Little Ocmulgee State Park and Workmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

