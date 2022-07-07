ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clinch County through 200 PM EDT At 125 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Du Pont, or 11 miles southwest of Homerville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Du Pont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Camden and central Glynn Counties through 200 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dock Junction, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Sea Island and Boys Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lanier; Lowndes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the following counties, Lanier and Lowndes. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Dasher, Valdosta Regional Airport, I-75 At Exit 11, Kinderlou, Naylor, Stockton and Greenwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LANIER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dodge County in central Georgia Central Telfair County in central Georgia Southeastern Wilcox County in central Georgia Central Wheeler County in central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Antioch Church to near Milan to near Little Ocmulgee State Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McRae, Abbeville, Alamo, Helena, Rochelle, Milan, Rhine, Scotland, Antioch Church, Temperance, Browning, Little Ocmulgee State Park and Workmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy