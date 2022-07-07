ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Temple child sex assault suspect arrested in Austin

By Roland Richter
 3 days ago

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX44) – A 24-year-old man sought in connection with a 2021 child sex assault case in Temple has been found in Austin and has been brought back to Bell County to face charges. Elijah Keivaughn Willis was picked up by Austin Police on June 26 and booked into the Bell County Jail on […]

