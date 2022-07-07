Temple child sex assault suspect arrested in Austin

MIAMI - A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead inside a car in Lauderdale Lakes.On Sunday, May 15, at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of North Pacific Coast Circle in Lauderdale Lakes. Once they arrived, police found an unresponsive man in the front driver's seat of a grey Mercedes Benz. Authorities said the man, identified as Emmanuel Tinoco, 29, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexis Rupert, 21, and Neal Rice, 41, who fled to Austin, Texas, were linked to the homicide and subsequently arrested.BSO said both have been extradited to Broward County, where they are being held without bond.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO