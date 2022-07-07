ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 13 best men’s sock brands for every occasion and style in 2022

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmdoY_0gXvr63V00
New York Post Composite

It’s time to pair down your sock drawer for 2022.

Socks may not be the most glamorous thing to have a shopping spree for, but they are an essential for everyone.

We all know that somehow the washing machine likes to separate pairs of socks and leave strays, and beyond that, ratty socks with holes in them are surely still sitting at the back of your dresser.

Now is the time to sort some socks and see what you have to work with. After decluttering a bit, read about our top recommendations for the best men’s sock brands in 2022.

Our edit includes low-rise options for every day use that you can wear with sneakers, high socks for boots and dress socks to pair with loafers at your next wedding or a day in the office. Plus, we may have slipped in a pair of funny socks too, perfect for the jokester or as a great gag gift for anyone.

1. Nike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRoC9_0gXvr63V00
Nike

Just do it and replace your old socks. Nike has a great variety for men, with high and low pairs for any sport and leisure, too. Sort by style and shop for no show socks, ankle, crew and high-knee socks for soccer or some added compression.

2. Gucci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074u8D_0gXvr63V00
Farfetch

High class men deserve a pair of high class socks once in a while. For some Gucci pairs, head to the Farfetch site to browse their selection. Right now, shop the basic logo style or opt for the double “G” design the brand is known for.

3. Bombas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJEPo_0gXvr63V00
Bombas

Bombas is the name of the game when it comes to basics. The brand really only sells socks, underwear and T-shirts shirts, specializing in the undergarments that keep you cool and comfortable. We love that their socks come in many styles and colors, plus in larger packs to keep you well-stocked for months.

4. Smartwool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQ8ef_0gXvr63V00
Smartwool

Don’t work harder, work smarter with socks from Smartwool. The brand is best for the adventurous man, offering styles for activities like skiing, hiking, biking and more. The do also offer socks for everyday use, so stock up for every aspect of your life.

5. Hanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2O5f_0gXvr63V00
Amazon

Comfy cotton socks can be found here at Hanes. The sock and basics brand has their own Amazon page, full of multi-packs of socks to make getting ready a breeze. They also sell options for women and children, so do your family a favor and add a few packs to your cart.

6. Adidas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8vcL_0gXvr63V00
Adidas

In the gym or at home on the couch, you can always rock a pair of socks from Adidas. They of course sell athletic socks in no-show, low-rise and crew to name a few, as well as other options for running or just hanging out.

7. Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ds83_0gXvr63V00
Amazon

Amazon knows that socks are essential. Shop Amazon Essentials line of socks for men here and stock up on all styles and colors for your closet. The cushioned athletic set come with more than 6,800 reviews or opt for the beloved crew pack of 10 that now have more than 18,000 reviews.

8. Walmart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROWIb_0gXvr63V00
Walmart

Can’t pick a brand? Then head to Walmart and shop the company’s page of curated men’s socks from all sorts of brands to offer you plenty of variety. Some brands to note are Gilden, Pair of Thieves and the beloved Champion brand to name a few.

9. Under Armour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulL3f_0gXvr63V00
Under Armour

Perform your very best with some of the best performance socks. Under Armour is great for the man who loves athletics or just wearing sneakers with a great cushioned sock. Right now, hot pairs on site include this six-pack of low-rise socks and these high-rise performance crew socks.

10. Brooks Brothers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adCNx_0gXvr63V00
Brooks Brothers

Classy doesn’t have to be boring. Leave the fun up to Brooks Brothers, offering shoppers classic work and dress socks with some fun patterns and designs to brighten up any look. We love these golf socks for the green, nautical socks for the boat and plenty of other classic pairs for every day.

11. New Balance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8GhS_0gXvr63V00
New Balance

Strike a balance between comfort and style with New Balance. The brand offers a bunch of great basics in black, white and gray coming in multi-packs to make things even easier.

12. Feetures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDmCJ_0gXvr63V00
Feetures

Feetures are great colorful socks for men. The unique back padding on these socks help protect your ankles from rubbing on most any shoes, keeping you comfortable on your run or walk.

13. Happy Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gp8wU_0gXvr63V00
Happy Socks

Happy feet deserve Happy Socks. Upgrade your sock game with these wild and fun socks that come in a variety of patterns for special occasions, holidays and just an everyday laugh. Socks are unisex, but guys can find a curated handful here.

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Big, Chenille-Covered Swooshes To This Black And Orange Dunk High

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Nike is just as quickly getting into the spirit. And though they’ve yet to set up the skeletons and cobwebs, the brand has dressed a number of their classics in black and orange, doing so even across this chenille-adorned Dunk High. The colorway itself, with...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

"Boat Shoe Summer" Is Here, and This Is How We're Styling Them

Some pieces never go out of style, and Sperry's iconic boat shoe is one of them. Lately, they've really been having a moment with the fashion set here in NYC. I've been spotting them all over town styled up with summer staples like floral minidresses or dressed down with classic denim cutoffs and ribbed tanks. They're a stylish staple that can be worn with practically every outfit in your closet. Over the years, Sperry has expanded its boat shoe selection, and it has enough variations and playful colorways to go with any outfit I currently want to wear. In short, I'm convinced these are the most versatile shoes on the market. To prove my theory, I created five looks for every summer activity. Going on a boat trip? I got you. Grabbing brunch with girlfriends? There's an outfit for that. Keep scrolling to see the shoppable looks I created with the shoe of the season, all of which will keep you stylish all summer long. You're going to want to see these.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Socks#Happy Socks
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jill Biden Perfectly Pairs Pleated Floral Dress & Suede Pumps For Ukrainian Refugee Center Visit With Queen Letizia of Spain

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Jill Biden made a case for the summer season as she joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain today. The first lady continued with her colorful style streak, stepping out in a navy blue dress that was decorated with floral print. The short-sleeve number also included a V-neckline and a wide pleated hem. Biden complemented her ensemble with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

7 Accessories French Women Use to Elevate Their Outfits

Accessories are potent. They have the power to take what is otherwise a pretty standard outfit and make it more exciting and unique to you. I find accessories particularly handy in summer, for instance, when a basket bag is all I need to make my fail-safe jeans-and-white-T-shirt outfit combination feel more seasonally appropriate. On the subject of basket bags, I also like mine because it makes me feel like a French girl when I carry one. And anyone who reads my features will tell you that’s precisely the aesthetic I want to emulate.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The $10 Accessory I Couldn't Help But Buy After Chanel's Epic Couture Show

The Fall 2022 couture shows got underway this week, with Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, and most recently, Balenciaga, all displaying their most luxurious collections of the year across Paris. But as it so often does, Chanel stole the show. There were no celebrity appearances on the runway or avant-garde ensembles—that's not really the Chanel way. Rather, creative director Virginie Viard did what she—and Chanel—does best: design ridiculously pretty things that no one (myself included) can resist.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Adidas
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
USA TODAY

Shop the top 10 shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022—save on Stuart Weitzman and Adidas

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is officially underway for Nordstrom shoppers with Influencer status and above. If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, this is your chance to score some of the best deals on the newest men’s and women’s shoes before they become available to the public.
SHOPPING
People

There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now

Name a pair of sandals more popular than Birkenstocks. We'll wait. It's no secret that the brand's double-buckle slides are some of the most worn around Hollywood. The Arizona sandals have graced the feet of stars, like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Most A-listers opt for the suede and leather styles, but those materials aren't the most ideal to wear to the beach or poolside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Plaid and White Go-Go Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Plaid is back in style, as Simone Biles posed on Instagram in an oversized multi-colored flannel yesterday. Here, Biles went for light colors and used the flannel to play with fabrics. This gymnast has shared her love of white — and orang e— in many of her photos as in this past month, she’s worn white ribbed tanks for Six Flags, white crossover halter tops, and now, a sleeveless white bandeau. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Channels ’60s Style Inspiration in Green Geometric Print Dress & Bow-Tied Kitten Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elizabeth Olsen’s style has always been about big and bold, specifically her penchant for balloon sleeves and bright colors, and it continued today subtly with a more simplified design, but still loud and infectious. “The Scarlet Witch” actress went green in New York City in a ’60s-adjacent mini dress and bow-tied mules. The dress was a remarkably rich in variations of green. With the backdrop of the print being green, it also included geometric...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffPost

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night. A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier...
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Sleek Loafers at H&M Hotel-Themed Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended a summer getaway pop-up with H&M on Tuesday in New York at Hôtel Hennes. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress arrived for the second installment featuring the pop-up retailer’s summer destination activation. Holmes stepped into the mix in a matching two-piece set. The outfit featured a dark blue paisley print scattered across a white base. The fabric was light and breezy, making it the perfect attire for a summer getaway. The collared button-down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy