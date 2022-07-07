Dump truck driver dies after veering off 183A overpass in Cedar Park

The Killeen, Texas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with severe burns at a local apartment complex and died as a result of his wounds. Our partners at News 10 report that KPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road Tuesday, July 5 shortly after 8 PM. When they arrived, officers saw paramedics trying to save the life of a man who appeared to have severe burn wounds. He was taken to Advent Health, where he passed away as a result of those injuries.

