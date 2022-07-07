ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Dump truck driver dies after veering off 183A overpass in Cedar Park

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Will DuPree
 3 days ago

The driver of a dump truck died after going over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon, according to Cedar Park Police.

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

