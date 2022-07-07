ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Sisters: Finding Healing from Pan Am Flight 759

By Christopher Leach
 3 days ago

KENNER, La ( WGNO ) —There is no formula to healing. In 1982, the crash of Pan Am flight 759, fractured so many families around the world.

The Ledet and White families were among those who were affected. Julia Ledet and her siblings lost both their parents, Louis and Willie Mae Ledet, and their aunt and uncle, Armond Dupre and Cecile Dupre. Jennifer White and her brother, who are from Australia, also lost both their parents, Margaret and Brian Goers.

Both Julia and Jennifer found each other, looking for answers. However, they also found travel companionship and a sisterhood bond was forged. Now they meet every year to honor the lives of Pan Am plane crash 759 and to see the world together.

The 40-year-anniversary of Pan Am Flight 759 that crashed in Kenner

July 9, 2022 marks 40 years since Pan Am Flight 759 crashed. It was caused by microburst-induced wind shear, and it killed over 150 people. Winds from a storm off the ENE side of the East/West Runway hit the ground and forced air up. Then the plane hit the downburst winds, and the plane crashed to the ground. It took about a minute from take-off to the crash.
