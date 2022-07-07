Travel Sisters: Finding Healing from Pan Am Flight 759

KENNER, La ( WGNO ) —There is no formula to healing. In 1982, the crash of Pan Am flight 759, fractured so many families around the world.

The Ledet and White families were among those who were affected. Julia Ledet and her siblings lost both their parents, Louis and Willie Mae Ledet, and their aunt and uncle, Armond Dupre and Cecile Dupre. Jennifer White and her brother, who are from Australia, also lost both their parents, Margaret and Brian Goers.

Both Julia and Jennifer found each other, looking for answers. However, they also found travel companionship and a sisterhood bond was forged. Now they meet every year to honor the lives of Pan Am plane crash 759 and to see the world together.

Hear their story in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.