ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man gets life sentence for murdering girlfriend’s ex

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRxgC_0gXvq1g500

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison on June 7 for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband in front of the victim’s children.

Dayton man accused of killing girlfriend’s ex found guilty

A jury convicted Sterling H. Roberts, 39, in March 2022 of traveling interstate in August 2017 to murder Robert Caldwell, the former husband of his then-girlfriend after cyberstalking the victim.

According to court documents and trial testimony, around 6 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2017, Caldwell and his three minor children left a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio.

While crossing the parking lot, Roberts executed Robert Caldwell by shooting him multiple times in front of his children. Caldwell died at the scene.

Roberts’ girlfriend at the time, Tawnney Caldwell, and the murder victim had an ongoing dispute regarding the custody of their children. The two, along with four other co-defendants, collaborated to plan, execute and cover-up the murder.

Woman pleads guilty to her role in 2017 shooting death of ex-husband in Riverside

“This heinous crime continues the American tragedy of children seeing loved ones shot down in front of them,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “Our justice system must work hardest to protect our society’s children by ensuring their physical safety and mental well-being.”

“Killing a father in front of his children is a cold and ruthless act that deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. “I applaud the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that investigated this homicide and the prosecutors who pursued justice for the victim’s family.”

Teen missing for more than a year found safe in Dayton

Sterling Roberts’ brothers, Chance Deakin and Christopher Roberts; Chandra Harmon (Tawnney’s mother); and James Harmon (Tawnney’s step-father) were each charged in March 2018 and have been convicted of crimes related to the cyberstalking and murder.

Tawnney Caldwell was sentenced in July 2021 to 35 years in prison for interstate stalking resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy. Officers say they responded to the Groesbeck Gardens Apartments on Pameleen Court shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities say they found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified or named. Anyone...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 3 hospitalized in OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Friday night, according to Cincinnati police. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Vine and Green streets north of Liberty Street. EMS transported two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Investigation leads to drug trafficking arrest in Troy

TROY — Police arrested a man Friday after executing a search warrant at a Troy apartment. Officers searched an apartment in the 1300 block of E. Main Street just after 7 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Shawn McKinney. Police arrested Michael “Pops” Adkins, Sr., 64, on drug trafficking...
TROY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harmon
Person
Robert Caldwell
WDTN

1 in custody after half-hour chase ends in Dayton

A trooper attempted to stop a stolen car on I-70 Near I-75, around 1:26 p.m.. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver refused to stop, and continued driving, leading the trooper on a chase through Fairborn and into Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

‘Taking what’s ours’: Piqua man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection is facing one year in prison. Terry Lindsey pleaded guilty on April 5, 2022 to the following: entering and remaining in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Fbi#Stalking#Violent Crime#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

2 injured after car crashes into Dayton house

DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a crash in Dayton where a vehicle is reported to have hit a house. Initial reports indicated the crash happened when a vehicle hit a house in the 4000 block of Woodcliffe Ave around 5:18 p.m. A 911 caller reported...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy