Dayton man gets life sentence for murdering girlfriend’s ex

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison on June 7 for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband in front of the victim’s children.

A jury convicted Sterling H. Roberts, 39, in March 2022 of traveling interstate in August 2017 to murder Robert Caldwell, the former husband of his then-girlfriend after cyberstalking the victim.

According to court documents and trial testimony, around 6 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2017, Caldwell and his three minor children left a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio.

While crossing the parking lot, Roberts executed Robert Caldwell by shooting him multiple times in front of his children. Caldwell died at the scene.

Roberts’ girlfriend at the time, Tawnney Caldwell, and the murder victim had an ongoing dispute regarding the custody of their children. The two, along with four other co-defendants, collaborated to plan, execute and cover-up the murder.

“This heinous crime continues the American tragedy of children seeing loved ones shot down in front of them,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “Our justice system must work hardest to protect our society’s children by ensuring their physical safety and mental well-being.”

“Killing a father in front of his children is a cold and ruthless act that deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. “I applaud the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that investigated this homicide and the prosecutors who pursued justice for the victim’s family.”

Sterling Roberts’ brothers, Chance Deakin and Christopher Roberts; Chandra Harmon (Tawnney’s mother); and James Harmon (Tawnney’s step-father) were each charged in March 2018 and have been convicted of crimes related to the cyberstalking and murder.

Tawnney Caldwell was sentenced in July 2021 to 35 years in prison for interstate stalking resulting in death.

