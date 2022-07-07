Local School Reports Fraud

(City Manager Vacancy officially filled).....Esperanza Colio Warren was officially sworn in as City Manager for Calexico. The ceremony was part of this weeks City Council Meeting. She fills the vacancy left by Miguel Figueroa, who is currently the County Executive Officer. The Council chambers were full of friends, family and supporters from both sides of the border during the ceremony. Warren became the first Mexican Female City Manager for Calexico. She was born and raised in Mexicali, coming across the border to finish her education. She worked for the County and worked her way to Deputy County Executive Officer, the position she held when she was hired for the Calexico Position.

