Local School Reports Fraud

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Tuesday, June 28 through Tuesday, July 5. 9:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to report of a female assaulted by a male subject in a black vehicle. The alleged victim ran out of the vehicle the pair were traveling in and was reportedly bleeding from the face.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man suspected in burglarizing multiple vehicles in Yuma has now been identified, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Eduardo Arias, 50, has been charged with four counts of theft and one count of burglary in the third degree. YCSO recently investigated multiple...
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that occurred Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 1700 block of San Pasqual School Road in Winterhaven after receiving a report of a man outside a residence bleeding from his body. Responding deputies located 63-year-old Barton Golding who had apparently been shot. Deputies and paramedics performed life-saving measures but Golding died. Investigators are talking to witnesses and gathering information and evidence. The suspect or suspects fled the scene. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to come forward with information that may help in the investigation.
Credit card skimmers were found on pumps at two convenience stores in El Centro. The card skimmers are used by thieves to steal credit card information and pin numbers from consumers. The skimmers are often placed over the real credit card readers at gas station pumps. The skimmers found in El Centro were on one pump at the 7/11 store on Ocotillo Avenue and another at the 7/11 store on South 4th Street. El Centro police are investigating.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Auto body shops near east 14th Street are getting back to business after having more vehicles stolen. The first case of theft in the area was reported back in April. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) investigation continues for a slew of vehicle burglaries.
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with five years of supervised release for illegally smuggling three immigrants into the U.S., resulting in one death. Rafael Almanza-Guillen is a 41-year-old man from Mexico and on August 1, 2021, he smuggled three undocumented...
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department says a man was found with gunshot wound and two suspected brothers were arrested. Police found the gunshot victim inside a garage in Somerton on May 30, 2022, but later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 21-year-old man with a valid Border Crossing Card was arrested by El Centro Sector Border agents and possessed over $29,000 on Wednesday. Around 5:40 p.m., a grey 2014 Toyota Corolla stopped at the Highway 86 checkpoint and the driver was displaying erratic behavior, the agents told him to pull over to secondary inspection.
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "Let those who have to pay, pay. Let those who have to pay, pay," said Leo Melendez's mother. Two brothers, Joshua Cota, 32, and Gregorio Cota, 21 were arrested on July 7. They will face first-degree murder charges and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Now,...
WINTERHAVEN – A 63-year-old Winterhaven man was reportedly shot and killed in the 1700 block of San Pasqual School Road at about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, authorities stated. Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputies had responded to the area in question following a report of a male subject bleeding from...
A person is on their way to the hospital after being shot in Mecca Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened on 91-800 block of Montenegro Drive, located west of Johnson Road. The person was shot following a family dispute, according to Sergeant Edward Soto, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Soto confirmed that the
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday the two San Luis women found guilty of ballot abuse, were set to learn their fate and how much time they’d spend behind bars. Now almost two years after the crime was committed, this is now the third time the sentencing has been delayed.
PHOENIX — A woman was charged last week after being accused of smuggling 108 pounds of meth across the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Luis Port of Entry, authorities said. Maria Arredondo De Sanchez, 56, of Mexico, was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release on Tuesday.
YUMA, Ariz. - The story of "Baby Holly" has made national headlines recently, and there’s a strong Arizona connection to the woman found alive and well more than 40 years after being separated from her murdered parents. Their killings are still unsolved, and authorities say a cult could be...
(City Manager Vacancy officially filled).....Esperanza Colio Warren was officially sworn in as City Manager for Calexico. The ceremony was part of this weeks City Council Meeting. She fills the vacancy left by Miguel Figueroa, who is currently the County Executive Officer. The Council chambers were full of friends, family and supporters from both sides of the border during the ceremony. Warren became the first Mexican Female City Manager for Calexico. She was born and raised in Mexicali, coming across the border to finish her education. She worked for the County and worked her way to Deputy County Executive Officer, the position she held when she was hired for the Calexico Position.
CALEXICO – Recently graduated Calexico High junior Christopher Saldana was awarded a scholarship to attend United World College, an international boarding school located in Montezuma, N.M. Christopher was among 59 students from throughout the United States selected for the merit-based Davis Scholarships. He is the son of Rocio Saldana.
Reporters at inewsource are working on stories about what it’s like to manage serious mental illness in San Diego and Imperial counties. We’re going to examine mental health conservatorships, mental health courts and psychiatric holds known as 5150s and tell stories about when these processes have helped or hurt people.
Watching the Navy Blue Angels fly has to be one of the most incredible sites to witness. The skill level it takes to maneuver the aircrafts is undoubtedly high, but the pilots sure do make it look effortless. Have you ever seen the fleet do their "sneak pass"? According to...
A Holtville area man, a husband and the father of five children was killed while working out of town in the area of Mobile Wednesday. The EAN would like to send our sincere condolences to his family of Brett Savage in this terrible loss. A GoFundMe has been established to help with expenses and with financial realities for his widow and children.
COACHELLA, Calif. (CNS) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Salton City and about 30 miles south of Coachella was recorded at 3:29 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 9.9 miles west southwest of Salton City in Imperial County and 31.1 miles south of...
