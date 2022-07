(Calexico City Council voted on a new Mayor This week)....The council voted 3-2 to appoint Javier Moreno to serve as the upcoming Mayor. If that name sounds familiar, that is because Moreno is also the current Mayor. Councilman Raul Urena made the motion to appoint Moreno to serve another term as Mayor, and he got a majority vote, 3-2. The no votes came from the current Mayor Pro-Tem Camilla Garcia and Council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez. The council chose Urena to serve as the new Mayor Pro Tem. City Attorney Carlos Campos said the City Policy, adopted in 2011 said the city would regularly rotate the mayor and mayor pro tem on an annual bases, but, he said that there has been precedent for a mayor staying on for more than one term.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO