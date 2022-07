Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO