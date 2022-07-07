ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 teen killed in Williamson County shooting, another injured

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 3 days ago
Credit: Getty Images

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County deputies are investigating after two teens were found shot Wednesday night, and one of them died.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:30 p.m., there was a 911 call about a shooting in the southeastern portion of the county, outside of Pflugerville.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old boy who was shot. His injuries were not threatening his life, WCSO said.

About 10 minutes later, deputies got information that another 15-year-old boy was found dead near State Highway 130 north of State Highway 45, WCSO said. They determined he was also shot.

The shootings are related, the sheriff’s office said.

Now, deputies are searching for a newer model, dark-colored, four-door sedan that’s missing a passenger-side window.

Anyone with details about the shootings or the car are asked to call the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (512) 943-5204 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 253-7867.

