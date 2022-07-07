Remembering And Honoring

(It is going to get hot for the next few days).....The National Weather Service says Imperial County can expect hot weather for the next few days. Possibly throughout the week next week. Excessive heat is expected today through at least next Wednesday. Friday temperatures are expected to be around 110 degrees. The excesive heat begins Saturday, with temperatures near 112 degrees through Sunday. The Weather Service says the hottest day will be Monday. The high temperature Monday is expected to be near 113 degrees.. With the high temperatures, there are heat risks. Try not to go outside, but if you have to bring water to stay hydrated, and try to stay in the shade as much as possible. If the heat gets to be too much, try to get to a COOL Center. Most libraries have been designated as cool centers in Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria and Holtville. The IV Mall is a cool center inEl Centro, the Community Center in Heber and the Chamber of Commerce in Niland. Hydration Centers, where water and shade is available at most fire stations. Check the Public Health website for the entire list.

