El Centro, CA

Remembering And Honoring

By George Gale
 3 days ago

(Veterans Memorial Wall)....It is located in Bucklin Park. The City of El Centro is inviting...

Calexico Has A City Manager

(City Manager Vacancy officially filled).....Esperanza Colio Warren was officially sworn in as City Manager for Calexico. The ceremony was part of this weeks City Council Meeting. She fills the vacancy left by Miguel Figueroa, who is currently the County Executive Officer. The Council chambers were full of friends, family and supporters from both sides of the border during the ceremony. Warren became the first Mexican Female City Manager for Calexico. She was born and raised in Mexicali, coming across the border to finish her education. She worked for the County and worked her way to Deputy County Executive Officer, the position she held when she was hired for the Calexico Position.
CALEXICO, CA
Calexico Mayor

(Calexico City Council voted on a new Mayor This week)....The council voted 3-2 to appoint Javier Moreno to serve as the upcoming Mayor. If that name sounds familiar, that is because Moreno is also the current Mayor. Councilman Raul Urena made the motion to appoint Moreno to serve another term as Mayor, and he got a majority vote, 3-2. The no votes came from the current Mayor Pro-Tem Camilla Garcia and Council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez. The council chose Urena to serve as the new Mayor Pro Tem. City Attorney Carlos Campos said the City Policy, adopted in 2011 said the city would regularly rotate the mayor and mayor pro tem on an annual bases, but, he said that there has been precedent for a mayor staying on for more than one term.
CALEXICO, CA
Teacher of the Year

A sixth grade teacher from El Centro is the Imperial County Teacher of the Year. The Imperial County Office of Education has named Mayra Armenta the Imperial County Teacher of the Year for the coming school year. Mayra Armenta ws born in Mexicali and moved to Brawley while in elementary school. She began her teaching career in Westmorland and has been teaching at Booker T. Washington Elementary School since 2015. County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell said, " Mayra is a wonderful teacher whose innovative style combines with her passion to do amazing things for her students. Like many teachers here in Imperial County, she goes over and above for her students and their families, and she embodies everything we look for in our teachers". A committee at the ICOE makes the selection of the Teacher of the Year from the nominations received from county school districts.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Excessive Heat Warning

(It is going to get hot for the next few days).....The National Weather Service says Imperial County can expect hot weather for the next few days. Possibly throughout the week next week. Excessive heat is expected today through at least next Wednesday. Friday temperatures are expected to be around 110 degrees. The excesive heat begins Saturday, with temperatures near 112 degrees through Sunday. The Weather Service says the hottest day will be Monday. The high temperature Monday is expected to be near 113 degrees.. With the high temperatures, there are heat risks. Try not to go outside, but if you have to bring water to stay hydrated, and try to stay in the shade as much as possible. If the heat gets to be too much, try to get to a COOL Center. Most libraries have been designated as cool centers in Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria and Holtville. The IV Mall is a cool center inEl Centro, the Community Center in Heber and the Chamber of Commerce in Niland. Hydration Centers, where water and shade is available at most fire stations. Check the Public Health website for the entire list.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Murder in Winterhaven

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that occurred Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 1700 block of San Pasqual School Road in Winterhaven after receiving a report of a man outside a residence bleeding from his body. Responding deputies located 63-year-old Barton Golding who had apparently been shot. Deputies and paramedics performed life-saving measures but Golding died. Investigators are talking to witnesses and gathering information and evidence. The suspect or suspects fled the scene. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to come forward with information that may help in the investigation.
WINTERHAVEN, CA
Card Skimmers Found

Credit card skimmers were found on pumps at two convenience stores in El Centro. The card skimmers are used by thieves to steal credit card information and pin numbers from consumers. The skimmers are often placed over the real credit card readers at gas station pumps. The skimmers found in El Centro were on one pump at the 7/11 store on Ocotillo Avenue and another at the 7/11 store on South 4th Street. El Centro police are investigating.
EL CENTRO, CA
Early Morning Earthquake

A small earthquake rattled the north end of Imperial County Friday. The magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded by the U. S. Geological Survey at 3:30 a.m. Friday. The epicenter was 10 miles west southwest of Salton City. There were no reports of injury or damage.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

