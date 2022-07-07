ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike

Official Images of the Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk Low

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Dunk craze created has been consistent throughout 2022, one release that has made noise since its initial look is the Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk Low. This collaboration involves nonprofit Skate Like a Girl teaming up with the Swoosh...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look Jasmine Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle PE

As MJ’s daughter, it’s likely Jasmine Jordan has a sizable collection of PEs. One such pair was even seen on her feet about seven years ago — and as a release is, at this point, highly improbable, the only way we can enjoy the extremely rare Air Jordan 1 is through English Sole‘s photography.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears

As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Social Status Confirms Release Date for Its Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess" Capsule

If there’s anything to know about The Whitaker Group and the way they go about its business, it’s the fact that it will go as hard as it can with its storytelling. After introducing its luxurious A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 collaboration last month, James Whitner and his team is now allowing Social Status its moment to shine to debut its all-new Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” collection with.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Nike
hypebeast.com

Nike Basketball Shares First Look at the Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially stepped foot into the next phase of his journey with. Basketball and his new Nike Zoom Freak 4 has been officially unveiled. His newest signature shoe announcement lines up with the premier of Rise — a Disney+ film that depicts the one-time champion’s entire life story from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever witnessed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ Gets a First Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A beloved Air Jordan 3 colorway is making a comeback soon. After early info emerged about the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” returning to stores this summer, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram has now shared images of the classic style. The Air Jordan 3 was conceptualized by the celebrated Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1988. The “Fire Red” colorway was one of four original styles to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

AURALEE Announces Release Details for Its New Balance 2002R Collab

New Balance continues to strike up a plethora of conversations about its various footwear launches, especially when it comes to its flurry of collaborative projects. Summer has been quite eventful for the brand thus far as it has uncovered team-ups with the likes of Donald Glover, thisisneverthat, Up There and more, and now its highlighting its newest New Balance 2002R offering with AURALEE.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Behind The HYPE: How YEEZY, Crocs and Balenciaga Innovated the Future of Footwear

Brands in today’s sneaker market are constantly in an all-out footrace to create the most innovative designs. While classic Jordan retros, New Balance dad shoes and signature basketball models are still popular, there’s no denying that clogs and mules continue to reign supreme. And if there’s one technology out there that is constantly being looked at as the reliable go-to for these types of silhouettes, it’s none other than Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate aka EVA foam. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE explores the genesis of the ultra-plushy material and how it has transcended the fashion industry as we know it today.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Drake's OVO Officially Launches Limited Edition Mike Tyson Capsule Collection

Drake is officially celebrating the heavyweight boxing champion of the world, the legendary Mike Tyson, in his next capsule collection. OVO exclusively collaborates with Tyson to share a limited capsule collection for fans everywhere. The collaboration was first announced with a profile shot of Tyson wearing the classic black and gold OVO owl hoodie, posted to Instagram. A campaign video featuring a look at some of Tyson’s early days in the boxing ring were celebrated as a teaser to the capsule.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Images of the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new Air Jordan 2 collaboration is reportedly dropping soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneaker63official shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming Two 18 x...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Expands Air Force 1 Low Offering With Dark Red Iteration To Pay Homage to History of Logos

Continues to pay homage to their history of logos while also celebrating four decades of the iconic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. Similar to the all-white iteration, the shoe highlights how the brand’s logos have evolved over the years. This deep red iteration sees the Air Force 1 dressed in the red color-scheme throughout the shoe. The shoe is constructed in its usual leather build featuring mesh tongues and lining. The main Swoosh is featured in white, with another in the deep red hue, stacked on top of the logo. Another mini Swoosh is embossed into the panels near the toe box, and overlapping “Nike Air” branding on the tongue, as well as the heel tab. The pair also arrives with a gold lace charm that matches the top eyelet. As a nod to the four decades the insole also features the numbers “82-22” which marks the year the shoe was first released and now. The shoe sits atop a cream outsole to round out the design.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low "85" Arrives With Double Swooshes

Is commemorating the launch year of the Dunk Low with a special “85” model. The upcoming iteration arrives with suede uppers in cool complementing hues of “Light Bone” and green, while noteworthy branding can be found on the double panel swooshes in green and blue, “Nike 85” tongue tag and the “Nike” heel embroidery in a different font. It rests on a white midsole and green speckled outsole, with matching “Light Bone” laces to tie the shoe together.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Craig Green's Shape-Shifting Pile Knit Hoodie Drops Exclusively at DSML

Craig Green is one of the U.K.’s greatest fashion designers, known for his conceptual and challenging forms on the runway that trickle down to contemporary ready-to-wear that breaks down conventions and menswear tropes in fashion. This approach couldn’t ring more true for the designer’s lastest Dover Street Market London-exclusive drop, which presents a new pile knit hoodie in three eyecatching colorways.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

'SNEEZE' Magazine Reunites With Reebok on the LT Court

Reebok continues its steady flow of collaborative launches by rejoining SNEEZE Magazine for another footwear offering. In 2020, the duo released a Club C collaboration with proceeds from the sales supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Now, the two look to the LT Court to serve as the canvas for this collaboration. Made to feel as if it were taken from a vintage Reebok catalog, two colorways were carefully designed for this LT Court release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 2nd to July 8th

Despite the top sneaker players’ insatiable hunger for innovation, most (if not all) of them have “kept the lights on” by offering old product to new generations. Over the last week, modern-day marvels like Yeezy have teased more offerings from the futurist that is Ye (the being formerly known as “Kanye West”), but countless conversations seen across social media related to first-time retros and nostalgic product. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” surfaced via official images a few months before Labor Day Weekend, the stretch of days during which the West Indies community across New York City walks from Eastern Parkway to Grand Army Plaza to celebrate the Caribbean. From the looks of it, the pair is set to return with all the original details with which it first released back in 2002. Similarly, the Air Max Penny worn in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game emerged in professional product shots, helping build energy around Social Status‘ collaboration and more. The Nike Air Ship, Michael Jordan’s shoe-of-choice before the Air Jordan line, also emerged in several colorways that don’t reinvent the wheel, but inject some love to the decades old and historically important silhouette.
APPAREL

