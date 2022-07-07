Official Images of the Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk Low

Continues to pay homage to their history of logos while also celebrating four decades of the iconic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. Similar to the all-white iteration, the shoe highlights how the brand’s logos have evolved over the years. This deep red iteration sees the Air Force 1 dressed in the red color-scheme throughout the shoe. The shoe is constructed in its usual leather build featuring mesh tongues and lining. The main Swoosh is featured in white, with another in the deep red hue, stacked on top of the logo. Another mini Swoosh is embossed into the panels near the toe box, and overlapping “Nike Air” branding on the tongue, as well as the heel tab. The pair also arrives with a gold lace charm that matches the top eyelet. As a nod to the four decades the insole also features the numbers “82-22” which marks the year the shoe was first released and now. The shoe sits atop a cream outsole to round out the design.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO