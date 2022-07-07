18-year-old girl dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on the East Side (San Antonio, TX)
On Wednesday, an 18-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a car on the East Side. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place a little after 10:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Drive and Lacey Street [...]
