Seattle, WA

1925 32nd Ave W Seattle, WA 98199

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Real Estate at 1925 32nd Ave W Seattle, WA 98199. Description: The real estate listing at 1925 32nd Ave W Seattle, WA 98199 with the MLS# 1964356 has been on the Seattle market for 1 day. This property located in the Magnolia subdivision is currently listed...

0 NE Dronawood Dr Kingston, WA 98346

Kingston Real Estate at 0 Ne Dronawood Dr Kingston, WA 98346. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Ne Dronawood Dr Kingston, WA 98346 with the MLS# 1964688 has been on the Kingston market for 1 days. This property located in the Kingston subdivision is currently listed for $1,250,000. GeoCoordinates:
KINGSTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Puget Sound gas prices down over $1 from June peak

Gas prices have been steadily falling over the past four weeks, from an average high of $5.70 a gallon to locations offering gas for $4.57 a gallon around the Puget Sound. Prices are still higher than the national average, but have been falling steadily since the June 15 peak of $5.70 a gallon in the Seattle area, according to Gas Buddy.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3019 and 3017 Perkins Ln W

Waterfront lifestyle dreams realized in this rare & enchanting multi-parcel estate - minutes to DT Seattle, yet a world away. The best of PNW living - sparkling blue water, golden sunsets over the Olympics, the beach as backyard & sailboats as neighbors. Over 4,800 sq ft of living space on a 25,000+ sq ft lot, w/trails to 75 ft of waterfront/beach fun kayak, kite-surf & paddleboard. The Mediterranean-inspired main house breathes easy w/open living spaces & knockout views perfect for entertaining combined w/family rm, office & den areas for work, study & relaxation. Four BR suites, including stunning primary w/view deck. Charming 1BR zen' cottage for guests. Beautiful garden areas, boat house & det'd garage w/EV charger & workspace.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

20717 NE 181st Place

Bear Creek Front Property! True hidden Gem located at end of private road! Home sits on 2.76-acres w/360 views of NATURE! Surrounding 60-acres are Tax Conservancy for ultimate privacy. Enjoy views of 100-year-old cedars/mature trees, wildlife, etc. from either of two LARGE Decks. Watch salmon swim up 20' of Bear Creek in the fall. Or complete projects in a Permitted detached 30'x36' Workshop w/200-amp service. Fully featured Quite & Private home has 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms w/updated kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, newer windows, circular drive w/RV parking, generator hook-up, a fenced yard for pets & More. No HOA. Outside RTA. Award winning Northshore Schools. Mins away from Redmond, Woodinville, Wineries. Yet feels like a World Away!
WOODINVILLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Rents Increase in Seattle for the Fifth Month in a Row

The latest data from Apartment List shows prices are up as much as 20 percent year over year. If last year's housing market was bonkers, then this year might best be described as slightly less bonkers. According to the latest Apartment List data, rents grew more slowly over the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period—up 5.4 percent nationwide versus 8.8 percent in 2021. But by pre-pandemic standards, that growth is still pretty darn impressive. Herein the nine most expensive cities in the greater Seattle area to rent an apartment in June 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

A Civil War Confederate in Seattle: John Scurry

The events of the American Civil War, 1861-1865, occurred far, far away in the eastern USA but during those years residents of Seattle certainly were aware of the conflict. In the decades after the Civil War, veterans tended to migrate westward and many came to Seattle. Their influence on Seattle is still being felt today.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

King County home prices fall 6% as sellers come ‘back down to Earth’

The Seattle-area housing market is offering homebuyers new leverage and, in some cases, cheaper prices. More houses are sitting on the market, fewer people are buying homes and home prices in some areas are dropping, according to new data released Wednesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Townhome developers and swanky condo towers are offering discounts. Some home-shoppers are holding off because of rising mortgage rates or tanking stock portfolios. Others have been priced out.
KING COUNTY, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3901 SW 328th St

Welcome to the best preserved 1969 home around! Take a trip back in time with this lovingly cared for home w/excellent bones in need of an update or two. Priced for the first time homebuyer, investor, or old soul to love it as is. This home features a deep 2 car garage providing shop space & extra storage. Storage galore throughout! 2 generator hookups, large Primary Suite w/en suite, 2 closets, & laundry chute! Vintage kitchen complete w/original (it works) double oven & range. Private front patio off Family Room. Amazing, private backyard w/huge entertaining deck w/built in seating & bar! Gazebo with swing to enjoy nature. Close to everything, yet quiet & peaceful. Golf & Country club membership is only $3000/yr for community members.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend

Take your pick from several outdoor performances, events, and sales this weekend, from Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival to MOHAI's Outdoor Near and Far and from Scarecrow Video's Parking Lot Sale to Mini Mart City Park Opening Celebration and Nikita Ares. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Double whammy of weekend freeway closures

Two of Seattle’s freeways will not be options for getting around this weekend. Construction will be impacting both State Route 520 and southbound Interstate 5. It’s a double-whammy weekend. 520 will be closed in both directions from I-5, across Lake Washington, to 92nd in Clyde Hill. That closure starts around 11 p.m. Friday night and ends early Monday. Southbound I-5 will be reduced to just two lanes from downtown Seattle to the West Seattle Bridge from 7:30 p.m. Friday night through early Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The 15 Best Restaurants in the Greater Seattle Area

I thought really, really hard about this list, you guys. I even thought about why I’d make such a list in the first place. Would the point be to name the locations of the best-tasting food in the city empirically, so that they could eat it? Would I decide this based on my own personal preferences, or would I factor in other people’s, too? Would I need to be an expert on the type of cuisine in order to decide if it’s the best, or are good things just patently good, and IYKYK?
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

New Italian spot Salt District beckons you to Seattle's Pier 55

Seattle’s new Italian restaurant on the historic Pier 55 combines a laid-back casual ambiance with sprinkles of fine dining. Salt District brings a new flavor to Alaskan Way, serving as the perfect destination from date nights to happy hours — and bringing the kids works, too. I found...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Why a Cat Would Need 6,400 Square Feet

Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that its Adoption Center and shelter facility will move to a new Shoreline location in 2023. SAFe’s upcoming move to Ballinger Village Shopping Center will more than double the Rescue’s current physical footprint. This expansion is set to...
SHORELINE, WA
ncwlife.com

40% of Seattle's teachers make $100,000 plus; still want 'respectful pay'

(The Center Square) – Two out of three Seattle public school teachers see themselves leaving within five years, according to a recent survey of Seattle Education Association members. The teachers union has campaigned for what it calls "respectful pay" on Facebook. So what are teachers paid?. The highest paid...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tsunami waves could hit Seattle in minutes, study finds

A new study shows that a tsunami’s waves off the coast of Washington would reach the eastern side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in less than three minutes. The study was conducted by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which analyzed the potential dangers...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3889 Reflection Ln E

Ohhh~ What a Life!! Kayaking, fishing or just watching the ferries go by~ right out your front door! This beautifully maintained Waterfront home is truly a gem~ from the main floor Master suite with double showers to the French door leading to the covered deck or the fabulous kitchen with double oven, cherry cabinets & colorful tile, any chef would enjoy preparing meals in this delightful kitchen. The home was built with ADA features, no steps to traverse from the front door or garage as well as the master bathroom & shower. On a clear day you can see the Olympic Mountains, or spend time watching whatever comes through Rich Passage.....nesting Eagles a few doors down. Close to downtown Port Orchard & foot ferries. A quaint community~
PORT ORCHARD, WA

