ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morgan City police radio logs for July 7-8

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:31 a.m. Federal Exit Ramp; Vehicle accident. 8:52 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Lost item....

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

More marijuana arrests reported by St. Mary deputies

A string of marijuana arrests this week continued Thursday when the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office made three more. Deputies also made an arrest alleging home improvement fraud. Patterson police arrested a man accused of speeding at more than 100 mph. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Two more drug arrests by Morgan City police

After making three marijuana possession arrests Tuesday, Morgan City police made two more Wednesday and early Thursday. The Wednesday arrest also involved weapons charges. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 34 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Police Radio#The Police Department#Alarm#Federal Avenue#Frequent
WDSU

Shooting in Gray left one injured

GRAY, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a shooting occurred Thursday night on the 3100 block of West Park Avenue that injured one person. Deputies responded to a call that a shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday. However, when the deputies arrived, they could not find the victim at the scene, but they could locate evidence that verified a shooting did occur.
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

Two Houma Men Arrested After Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Five marijuana arrests by Morgan City, Berwick police

Morgan City police reported three marijuana arrests and Berwick officers reported two more Tuesday, one of a juvenile accused of distribution. Morgan City and St. Mary authorities also made arrests on domestic abuse charges. Berwick. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Juvenile male, 15, was arrested at 3:38...
houmatimes.com

Shooting at Gray business leaves one injured

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.
GRAY, LA
stmarynow.com

Four arrested in Berwick as police investigate THC vape sales

An investigation into the illegal sale of tobacco and THC vape products to young people led to the arrest of four people Thursday in Berwick, including a 14-year-old, police said. Arrested Thursday, said Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard:. —Juvenile, 14, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Thursday on charges of...
BERWICK, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested for home invasion in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 32-year-old Morgan City man was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday after failing to appear before a judge on felony home invasion charges. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Charles Joseph Berger was first arrested in May of 2020. He...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested on Narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. On July 5, 2022, Agents of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force conducted an operation in the 5500 block of North Bayou...
GIBSON, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for death of Sandra Rinaudo nearly 10 years later

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with the Addis Police Department made an arrest in the death of Sandra Rinaudo,57, nearly 10 years later after her murder. According to Major Zack Simmers with the WBRSO, Edward Rinaudo was charged with the second-degree murder of...
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

LPSO: Missing teen sisters from Denham Springs located

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenage sisters are missing from Denham Springs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Kasey Jernigan, 17, and Leeah Jernigan, 13, were last seen in Denham Springs on July 8 near the Circle K gas station by Juban Road and I-12. Deputies...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Indiana man pleads guilty in 2021 Assumption Parish fatal crash

A 25-year-old Pierre Part man, originally from Indiana, pled guilty to charges connected to a 2021 Assumption Parish crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Kole Bahry of Plattenville. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, Dean Putz Jr. pled guilty as charged to negligent homicide,...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Missing teens found safe, according to LPSO

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that 17-year-old Kasey Jernigan and her 13-year-old sister Leeah Jernigan have been found safe and are in good health. Previously, investigators said the two teens hadn’t been seen since Friday, July 8 in the area of the Circle...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy