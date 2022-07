Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO