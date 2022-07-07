ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Were Interested In Bringing Raheem Sterling Back To Anfield Before He Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool were one of a number of clubs interested in Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling before he agreed personal terms with Chelsea according to a report.

It was reported on Wednesday that Sterling had reached an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea for a transfer this summer.

The two clubs are now reported to be likely to agree to a transfer fee of around £45million before he is expected to join up with the Blues ahead of their pre-season tour to the US.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool were one of five clubs who were beaten in the race for the 27-year-old England international.

The publication claims that the Reds, along with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG were all interested in Sterling.

Whilst they report that they are not sure how concrete the interest of Liverpool was, Jurgen Klopp is described as being 'keen' on Sterling.

It would have been a difficult move for the player who joined the club when he was just 16 from Queens Park Rangers but left for Manchester City in 2015 under controversial circumstances.

A return to Anfield would have been a difficult one with the feelings of the supporters but it looks like he has now chosen a different path in any case as he looks to be heading for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea F.C.
