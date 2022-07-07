Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Brantley, Clinch, Northern Ware, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lanier; Lowndes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the following counties, Lanier and Lowndes. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Dasher, Valdosta Regional Airport, I-75 At Exit 11, Kinderlou, Naylor, Stockton and Greenwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LANIER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO