Contract Details Revealed for Jevon Carter's Return to Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Last week, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter would return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year deal.

Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks officially announced the signing.

Carter's deal with Milwaukee is worth $4,339,943 over two years and was guaranteed the entire amount the moment the deal was signed. He will be scheduled to make $2.1 million in 2022-23 and $2,239,943 for the 2023-24 season. Although the money is guaranteed, the same can not be said for his spot on the roster for the second season. At the conclusion of next season, Carter will have the option to return to the Bucks or opt out and sign elsewhere. The deadline for Carter to make his decision for the second-year option is June 29th, 2023.

Carter's contract also includes a trade restriction in which the Bucks are unable to trade him until December 15th of 2022.

Midway through this past season, the Bucks picked up Carter after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets. In 20 games with the team, the former Mountaineer registered 5.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

WVU fans will have an opportunity to see Carter back in the Mountain State here in a couple of weeks as he will be an assistant coach for Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament.

The West Virginia regional is slated for July 24th-27th. Tickets are on sale now.

