ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston police chief candidates announced

koze.com
 3 days ago

Officials have announced the names of the three candidates who have emerged to take over as Lewiston next Chief of Police....

www.koze.com

Comments / 0

Related
koze.com

Pullman serial rapist suspect pleads guilty

Kenneth Downing has pled guilty to four counts of rape in the first degree and one count of assault with sexual motivation in the second degree in relation to a 19-year-old serial rape case in Pullman. The plea deal was offered with support of the victims. According to a press...
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Whitman county plane crash victim’s condition improving

The condition of the pilot injured in a July 1st airplane crash in Whitman County is improving and he is expected to survive. 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington, Wash., was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his single-engine plane lost power and crashed north of State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
koze.com

Asotin man sentenced for drug crimes

An Asotin man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for methamphetamine crimes committed in Asotin County. 53-year-old Timothy Torrez had previously been found guilty at trial of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. His case dates...
koze.com

Pullman Regional Hospital looks to expand

Pullman Regional Hospital’s board of commissioners has approved a $45 million master facilities plan to remodel and expand. According to a news release, the project covers around 80,000 square feet and includes plans to relocate administrative services in an estimated 9,000 square feet of space; remodel about 17,000 square feet of space; and add approximately 54,000 square feet of patient care space.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Goodman
Big Country News

40-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection to 2021 Utility Trailer Theft in Grangeville Area

GRANGEVILLE - A 40-year-old Grangeville man has been arrested for Felony Grand Theft following an investigation into a stolen utility trailer in the Grangeville area. In August of 2021, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office took a report of a grey utility trailer that had been stolen from the Grangeville area. The trailer was not recovered at the time of the initial report.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
koze.com

FAA awards Pullman-Moscow Airport more than $11 million

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport $11.8 million for its new terminal building. The FAA grant is part of the initial installment from the $5 billion in airport terminal funding that was included in the $550 billion Biden infrastructure bill, which Congress approved last fall. It’s...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Lewiston Tribune
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis, Nez Perce by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lewis; Nez Perce The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho Southwestern Lewis County in north central Idaho * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of Paradise, or 29 miles south of Lewiston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy