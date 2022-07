The equity markets went through a harrowing time in the first-half of 2022, but Wall Street analysts are confident of an improvement for the remainder of the year. Macro, Geo Factors Weigh: The broader S&P 500 Index shed 18.2% in the first six months of the year, ending the period at 3,785.38. Thus far, the index traded in a range of 4,818.62 (January 4) and 3,636.87 (June 17).

STOCKS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO