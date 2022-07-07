Summit County Manager Tom Fisher to vacate post

We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO