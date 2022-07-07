ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Parade shooting suspect’s father: ‘It’s devastating to everyone involved’

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The father of the 21-year-old man suspected of shooting dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., said Wednesday that the incident was surprising and “devastating to everyone involved.”

“I love my son,” Robert Crimo Jr. said of his son, Robert Crimo III, to ABC News. “But it’s, it’s devastating to everyone involved.”

The elder Crimo is currently under investigation to determine whether he is criminally culpable for the shooting, which killed seven and injured more than 30 others.

Crimo sponsored his son’s firearm owner ID application when his son was still under 21. Authorities say the younger Crimo legally obtained five guns, despite previously threatening to kill family members as well as attempting suicide.

However, the elder Crimo said the family was unaware of these incidents and that he did not live with his son or wife when they occurred.

“This has taken us by complete surprise,” he told ABC. “Three days before the Fourth, my wife had asked him, ‘Hey, do you have any plans for the Fourth?’ And he simply said, ‘No.’”

Prosecutors say that Crimo III has confessed to the Highland Park shooting and said he had considered committing a second attack in nearby Madison, Wis.

He was allegedly carrying a second firearm with him at the time of the shooting and had 60 additional rounds of ammunition he planned to use in Madison.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

