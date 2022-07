NEW LONDON, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to an April stabbing in New London. Police said on April 12 at approximately 3:22 p.m., police responded to 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street. Responding New London officers found a male victim who was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. The male did survive.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO