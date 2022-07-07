ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Judge: Execution can’t proceed without religious requests

By The Associated Press
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out...

www.ktre.com

Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘How can I give back life?’ Texas death row prisoner asks for execution reprieve to donate kidney

A man on death row in Texas has requested a stay of execution, so that he may donate a kidney before he dies.The idea came to inmate Ramiro Gonzales, 39, through correspondence with Cantor Michael Zoosman, a prominent anti-death penalty advocate and former prison chaplain. Mr Zoosman had relayed a story about a member of his synagogue’s congregation in need of a kidney transplant.Mr Zoosman writes to every death row inmate in America who has an active death warrant. He doesn’t always hear back, but he has now been corresponding with Gonzales since January 2021. Gonzales is scheduled to be...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Execution dates for six Oklahoma inmates set

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals set the execution dates for six men on death row, including one that some lawmakers say is innocent. The six men were among other death row inmates that challenged the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection protocol. U.S. District Court Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled against the men on June 6. District Attorney John O'Connor asked the appeals court to set execution dates for death row inmates that have exhausted their appeals," the court said in its ruling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court allows death row inmate to die by firing squad

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of allowing a Georgia death row inmate to alter his execution method from lethal injection to firing squad . In a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan , the high court ruled that inmate Michael Nance's medical aversion to the use of lethal injection is well within his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment , which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Oklahoma to Execute One Inmate Almost Every Month Until 2025

Oklahoma wasted no time in setting dates for 25 executions after a judge ruled in June that its lethal injection process was constitutional. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday scheduled executions for six inmates, and then later added dates for 19 more, The Washington Post reports. The state has a poor track record with executions—it stopped going through with them in 2015 because of two botched lethal injections. In one of those cases, the inmate jolted around for 43 minutes before dying of a heart attack. The first execution in six years happened in 2021, when the inmate convulsed and vomited before he died. Death row inmates in Oklahoma are given a clemency hearing at least 21 days before execution so the state’s pardon and parole board can weigh recommending that the governor grant a reprieve. Many of those scheduled to be executed either have intellectual disabilities that should disqualify them or strong innocence claims having to do with racial bias, their lawyers told the Post.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

'He's totally innocent': Republican Oklahoma Rep throws support behind ex-motel manager on death row for 25 years for killing his boss after fresh doubts emerge over evidence

An ex-motel manager who has been on death row for 25 years is 'totally innocent', according to a Republican Oklahoma state representative who supports the death penalty. Richard Glossip, 59, was twice convicted and sentenced to death for ordering the murder of Barry Van Treese - the owner of a motel where Glossip worked in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Oklahoma to put prisoner to death almost every month through 2024

Oklahoma is planning to put a prisoner to death roughly every month, a speedy pace for a rarely invoked punishment that's banned in several other states. The first of the 25 executions, slated for Aug. 25, was scheduled Friday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after a federal judge greenlighted the reintroduction of lethal injection as a method of execution in the state. The planned executions over the next 29 months account for just over half of the Sooner State's death row inmate population of 44.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oxygen

Black Man Whose Conviction Was Overturned After 44 Years Sues Officials He Says Framed Him

A Black man freed from prison after more than four decades behind bars has filed a lawsuit alleging that law enforcement framed him to protect a prominent white family. A lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for Western Louisiana, alleges that Vincent Simmons, 70, was framed for attempted rape by the Avoyelles Parish prosecutors and sheriff’s office officials in the 1970s, NBC News reports.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing suspect in woman’s murder googled ‘how to be a serial killer’

A 28-year-old man who is accused of dismembering 24-year-old California woman Felicia Johnson googled “how to be a serial killer” and is now on the run after being briefly detained, said police.Authorities are on the lookout for Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, who is accused of having tampered with evidence after allegedly murdering Johnson.The California resident has been missing since April this year.Houston’s police department on Thursday shared graphic details of what they claimed was evidence that made them believe Johnson was murdered.Police said Mr Nwobodo googled “what does bleach do to blood”, “how to be a serial killer” and “how does one...
UPI News

Oklahoma schedules 25 executions to begin in August

July 1 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma court on Friday scheduled the executions of 25 men over the next two and a half years, cases that the prisoners' lawyers say "exemplify systemic flaws" in the state's use of the death penalty. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled the executions in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Stateline

Supreme Court’s Gun Rights Decision Upends State Restrictions

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that expanded the right to carry firearms outside the home, gun rights activist Andrew Namiki Roberts rushed to the Honolulu Police Department to apply for four permits to carry handguns in public. He was fourth in line, surrounded by excited Hawaii gun owners who felt vindicated in their crusade for greater firearm access.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Virginia law stops early inmate releases, angering families

Christopher Ford was a baby when his father was sentenced to 28 years in prison for participating in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the killings of two people at a car dealership. After serving 25 years, prison officials told Robert Glenn Ford he would be released in July under a 2020 Virginia law that allowed inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior, his son said. But just before he was expecting to go home, Virginia lawmakers approved a budget amendment from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that excluded Ford and thousands of other inmates with...
VIRGINIA STATE
UPI News

House oversight committee asks gun manufacturers to testify

July 7 (UPI) -- The House oversight committee on Thursday invited the CEOs of three gun manufacturers to testify before the panel next week amid a recent spate of mass shootings. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the committee, asked the CEOs of Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands,...
24/7 Wall St.

American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
POLITICS

