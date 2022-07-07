Who Is Shivon Zilis? 5 Things to Know About the Neuralink Executive Who Welcomed Twins With Elon Musk

Courtesy of Shivon Zilis/Twitter; Inset by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Expanding the family! Elon Musk’s brood has grown after he and Shivon Zilis welcomed a set of twins.

According to court documents obtained by Insider on Wednesday, July 6, the Tesla CEO, 51, and Zilis, 36, welcomed their two little ones in November 2021. The docs, filed in Texas earlier this year, petitioned the court to change the babies’ last names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The outlet reported that their request was granted in May.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Musk tweeted several hours later on Thursday, July 7, seemingly confirming the baby news. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

He added: “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

While the Yale University grad has yet to publicly comment on the news, Musk is also a father of seven other children. The Space X founder shares twins Vivian and Griffin, both 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 16, with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Musk later welcomed son X AE A-XII, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 7 months, with musician Grimes. (Exa was born via surrogate in December 2021, one month after Zilis welcomed her little ones.)

The South Africa native — who also shared late son Nevada with Wilson, 49, before the newborn died of Sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks — has been candid about fatherhood through the years.

“Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” Musk told The New York Times in a July 2020 profile. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me. I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids.”

He added at the time: “If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.”

Musk — who split from the 34-year-old Canadian singer for good in March — has continued to gush about his brood. He tweeted on June 19, “I love all my kids so much.”

While Zilis and Musk have yet to publicly address their connection, she notably works for Neuralink, which Musk cofounded in 2016, after serving as a Project Director for his Tesla firm.