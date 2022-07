FRISCO - We continue to ask the question: Is there anything Micah Parsons cannot do?. The rookie season of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Parsons was something just short of miraculous. Parsons wasn't just the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, but in legitimate Defensive Player of the Year conversations all season as well. Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, but Parsons came second in voting and received more nominations than Aaron Donald.

