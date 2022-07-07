California woman avoided prison by forging notes and faking cancer

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID is a concern in New York City.All five boroughs have a "high" community level and that's prompting local health officials to recommend New Yorkers wear masks again, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday. COVID cases surged and New York City's health department took to Twitter, writing, "To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside."The city is up to a 15.4 percent positivity rate. But going back to wearing masks...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO