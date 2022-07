It’s all a big hoax,” Elvis Presley once insisted to an interviewer. “I get one third of the [writing] credit just for recording [a song]. It makes me look smarter than I am!” In fact, by 1950s standards, the Mississippi-born artist who had “never written a song in [his] life” — not “Hound Dog,” not “Jailhouse Rock,” not “Love Me Tender” — had one of the most friendly and lucrative music publishing contracts around. And it was all thanks to a sweet deal struck between Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Hill and Range Publishing.

