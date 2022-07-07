Parents of FIU student caught in crossfire plead for the public's help

Parents asking for public's help after FIU student caught in crossfire 03:02

MIAMI - A 21-year-old college student remains in critical condition after being caught in the crossfire between two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at one another in southwest Miami-Dade.

Thursday, Miami-Dade police handed out flyers in the area of SW 232nd Street and 112th Avenue where Ashley Rodriguez was shot while driving home on June 13th around 11 p.m.

"Miss Rodriguez was driving home at the time of the incident and appears to have been caught in the crossfire of two vehicles shooting at one another," said a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Police.

"Please come forward to help us," said Ashley's mother, Sadia Rodriguez, asking anyone with information to come forward. " When we got here they told us she got shot. We don't know, there's nothing more than that. We don't know who did this."

"She was in a coma for 15 days so it was very tough for us," said Ashley's father Roger Rodriguez who was the first in his family to arrive at the scene where Ashley was found.

Their daughter, who is a student at Florida International University, is still in the hospital in critical condition. They said she is recovering from recent surgery to remove the bullet from her jaw.

"She had a bone removed from the back and the front so the swelling can come down in her brain," said Sadia Rodriguez. "She had a bullet removed just last week from her jaw."

Detectives say one of the vehicles involved in the shooting is a white Mercedes, but they didn't release any further details. Ashley's family is hoping those responsible are caught.

"We need justice, we need your help, said Sadia Rodriguez.

"We need the community to come together and help us. Any tips, any information, will help us deeply," said Roger Rodriguez.

"She's a good girl, very hard-working, very responsible. She did not deserve this," Sadia Rodriguez added.

Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip here .

