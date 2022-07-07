ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Man dies of COVID in outbreak at senior living facility

By Marley Capper
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04k9YN_0gXvcwp700

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in downtown Champaign has the residents living there on lockdown.

Inman Place, located at the corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street, is dealing with 13 cases, and one of the people living there, a former Champaign Police officer, has died from COVID complications.

“It just makes you realize how life-changing it is, especially having lost one of our residents who we really enjoyed,” said Director of Marketing Cindy Johnson.

Donald Blankenship was 88 years old when he tested positive on a Tuesday; his daughter Ellen Pohlman said that he became confused and disoriented as a result.

BA.5 variant is the ‘Houdini’ of COVID, doctor says

Pohlman said her father chose not to get vaccinated, and on Sunday, he passed away.

“I think the hardest part is that it happened so fast and I didn’t get to be bedside with him,” Pohlman said. “When you’re a person of faith you just know that somebody else has a bigger plan, and you just have to trust that everything happened for a reason.”

She never got the chance to say goodbye to her dad. Now Pohlman wants to remind people that just because COVID-19 mandates have been lifted, it doesn’t mean vulnerable populations are immune.

“On Sunday, we made the decision to put everyone into basically what what we call lock down,” Johnson said.

Johnson further said that staff at Inman Place are taking all precautions, which is why residents are in lockdown.

“Meaning they can’t come out of their apartments,” Johnson explained. “We serve three meals a day, so they are getting their three meals a day, we’re just taking it to their apartments.”

Johnson said that since the start of the pandemic, Inman Place has kept all protocols in place, like wearing masks, taking temperatures and social distancing.

“It’s just really sad and unfortunate, but that’s what happened,” Pohlman said of her father’s death. “It’s no fault of anybody; it’s just how it happened. But there’s people out there, positive, still traveling and I just ask, go home.”

Americans’ savings dwindle as inflation continues to soar

A concern Pohlman has now is finding a place to get free COVID-19 testing. Julie Pryde of CUPHD said to reach out to your local pharmacy to see if they have free testing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired at ISU Saturday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired. At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

BREAKING: Large fire underway near Downtown Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening. Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown. The building is fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown if anyone was inside at...
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Champaign County first responders hold recruitment fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country, many first responder agencies are struggling with employee shortages. Saturday, about a dozen came together in Champaign to recruit. “I have not met a single other student at the U of I or that I’ve gone high school with that wants to be a cop,” U of I […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Sheriff: Downtown jail closing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of the county jail in downtown Urbana. The department secured funding from the Champaign County Board to move 70 inmates from the jail in 2021 with the intent of closing the facility due to safety and security concerns.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health#Inman Place
WCIA

Former Villas of Holly Brook executive director sentenced to probation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The former executive director of a Rantoul nursing home will have to pay thousands of dollars back after admitting she stole. Kimberly Cross was sentenced to 3.5 years of probation and 100 hours of community service for financial exploitation of an elderly person. Police said she deposited checks written to the […]
RANTOUL, IL
The Exponent

State police investigate Benton County death

Indiana State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation in Ambia, Indiana, in Benton County, and ask for the public's help. A preliminary investigation indicates that just before 9 p.m. Sunday, the Benton County sheriff’s department received a request for a welfare check at a residence on East Oak Street in Ambia, according to a news release Friday. Deputies found Edward Bagwell, 60, who was living at the residence.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Neoga Police Department Arrests Individual For Armed Robbery

The following statement comes from the Neoga Police Department’s Facebook Page:. On July 7, the Neoga Police Department, with the assistance of the Coles County Crisis Response Team, arrested Ethan Beck of Mattoon on an original arrest warrant for Armed robbery. The arrest was the result of an investigation...
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Tuscola Fire: Community effort to battle house fire

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–Tuscola Fire department was dispatched Wednesday to a report of smoke coming from the windows of a residence. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the house. There is no word on if anyone was hurt. Pesotum Fire Protection District, Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District, Tuscola...
TUSCOLA, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Daycare Provider Found Guilty Of Shaking Infant

A Mattoon daycare provider is guilty of shaking a 6-month-old in 2020. Carmen Petak was found guilty on one count of aggravated battery to a child. She was charged after police were called out in January 2020 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on a report of an injured baby.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Driver hits Subway in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A 2020 Ford Ranger hit the Subway building in Hoopeston at 9:09pm last night. 75 year old Larry Dunavan of Rossville turned into the parking lot hitting the east facing side of the building. He drove between the front of the building and concrete barriers in front of the door. He was ticketed […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Investigators continue looking into cause of fire at AMC theater

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater. Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room. Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Remembering Jerry Schweighart: Bonnie Blair’s story

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jerry Schweighart was the City of Champaign mayor for 12 years from 1999 to 2011. He was also a police officer for 32 years and on city council for six. He died on June 30 at 84 years old.  Memories with Schweighart are flooding back for many people. Bonnie Blair, an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: 3 people taken to hospital after crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-57 near Champaign. In a news release, troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle, a 2013 Ford F150, was entering a construction zone when the vehicle changed lanes. The driver then lost control of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sentencing delayed for predator piano teacher

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A delay in sentencing for a former Twin Cities piano teacher turned child sex predator. Aaron Parlier, 41, was scheduled for post-trial motions and possible sentencing Friday afternoon, however that did not happen. Parlier, was found guilty in April for his crimes against a second...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign road closing for pavement patching

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing part of a street in Champaign later this week in order to complete pavement patching. Weather permitting, Cottage Court will close between White Street and Springfield Avenue on Friday and will remain closed all of next week. The street will remain open at White Street to allow access to local properties, but through traffic will not be allowed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause. Portner said everyone got […]
KANSAS, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office looking for school supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Back to School BBQ” on August 6th from 4-8pm at the Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. There will be free food and entertainment, and school supplies! If you would like to donate school supplies to help the cause, the Sheriff’s Office said to bring the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy