ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Winnebago County Clerk’s Office verifies primary election results

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6pjI_0gXvchpS00

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — As it turns out, Durand residents soundly rejected a proposed property tax increase in the June 28 primary election.

The referendum failed after a recount of votes showed 67% of the residents voted no.

The recount was made after a formatting issue was discovered on referendum questions in the June 28 Primary election, which prompted the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office to review all of the ballots to verify election totals.

Related: Winnebago County Clerk looks into whether error affected Illinois primary election results

Clerk Lori Gummow said a high-speed tabulator reviewed more than 20,000 original ballots using updated software to confirm the election results. All candidate races were determined to be accurately counted.

The margin of victory or defeat for some referendum questions changed, but the Durand tax increase — which initially passed with 95.2% voting in favor — was the only referendum question where the outcome was reversed.

Matt Slade, a Durand Village trustee who heads the finance committee, was disappointed, but he said the outcome "was something that we had prepared for."

Had the referendum passed, owners of a single-family home valued at $100,000 would have seen a $77.26 increase in their tax bill. The money would have been used to help cover the village's Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund employer contribution obligation.

For the time being, Slade said the village will continue to pay Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund contributions out of its general fund.

Representatives from the State’s Attorney’s Office and members of both the Republican and Democratic Central Committees were present during this process as it took place over the past few days.

Vote by mail has not yet been factored, as is typically done following Election Day. All results remain unofficial for up to two weeks after the election until they’ve been certified.

All updated results can be found at winnebagocountyclerk.com .

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com ; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Winnebago County Clerk’s Office verifies primary election results

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Durand resident puzzled by election ballot formatting error

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - The Winnebago county clerk’s office verifies the primary election results a week after an error on the ballot, but one voter worries about a repeat in November election. A formatting issue on the referendum questions at the bottom of the primary ballot creates inaccurate votes....
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County Referenda results released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a formatting issue on referendum questions in the June 28 Primary election delayed results, the Winnebago County Clerk’s office have finally released confirmed results. Here are the outcomes of the referenda:. City of Loves Park proposition to continue to levy a municipal retailers’ and...
nbc15.com

Beloit cuts number of polling places for primary to 2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit doesn’t think many voters will turn up for the August primary. Therefore, the city council has decided to combine all 30 wards into two polling locations, divided by the Rock River. The polling places were included in a city statement that...
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
City
Durand, IL
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
Durand, IL
Government
City
Winnebago, IL
starvedrock.media

Ex-Finance Manager For Woodhaven Lakes Accused Of Embezzlement

There's a new embezzlement case to report. Fifty-four-year-old Donna Unrath of Amboy is charged with the felony of theft between $10,000 to $100,000. While working as finance manager for the Woodhaven Association at Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, Unrath allegedly stole cash over a seven-year period from the camping community. She's...
SUBLETTE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron residents line the streets for parade

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The people of Byron lined the streets on Saturday for the “Byron Fest Parade.” It started at 3 p.m. on Maple Avenue and 2nd Street and ended on Market and 3rd Streets. Tractors, fire engines and local groups marched through the streets, waving and throwing candy to the people watching. The […]
BYRON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Election Day#Retirement#Politics Local#Election Local#Durand Village
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Second abortion clinic could open in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Milwaukee-based doctor who plans to open an abortion clinic in Rockford has purchased a second building. Dr. Dennis Christensen said Thursday he bought the former Animal Emergency Clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive. Christensen said at this point the facility is undergoing renovations and its future use is undecided. Last week, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society keeps history of Janesville living through gravestone restoration

JANESVILLE, Wisc. – At the Oak Hill Cemetery, members of the community were able to come together on Saturday and learn how to clean and preserve headstones and monuments.  Saturday’s event was hosted by the Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society. The group of volunteers helps save and maintain graves that don’t often get visits from family members and have deteriorated...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a few incidents around Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a few incidents around Winnebago County. Video above: Near E Riverside, unknown what transpired before the filming. Photos below: Several officers responded to Minns, for an “In progress”. Appears one person may have been detained. Shooting incident Landstrom and Cerro Vista. Shooting incident near 6th st...
nbc15.com

Donation to fund license plate readers, cameras in City of Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A $20,000 donation will help the City of Beloit Police Department install license plate readers and cameras throughout the community to use during critical incidents. The police department announced Thursday that it had received the funds from the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. “We look forward...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Detain 1 Person At A Local Park

Details are minimal right now. Initial reports are saying that there was an unknown incident at Hunter Park. The Rockford Park District was on scene, and detained 1 person. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!. You can...
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy