Top burgers, barbecue, sweet treats in Champaign

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsOpC_0gXvbtD900

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign has got your taste buds covered. Be a foodie this summer and discover more to eat in this vibrant food town.

Whether it’s weeknight dinner or road-trip cookout, burgers are always a great choice on the table. Here are four quality burger places to fill your hungry stomach with roasted buns, juicy meat and thick cheese.

Farren’s Pub & Eatery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFLry_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Farren’s Pub & Eatery website

117 North Walnut Street, Champaign, IL 61820

217-359-6977

Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Do you know Champaign is the home to Illinois’s best burger spot, named by TripAdvisor? Established in 2000, this low-key joint has served the town for 22 years with burgers, other classic American food and a selection of draft beers. Try their must-have Russell Burger, with sauteed mushrooms, bacon, blue cheese sauce and pepper jack cheese.

Hamilton Walker’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27asyi_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Hamilton Walker’s website

201 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820

217-350-0363

Sunday – Thursday, 4 – 8 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Stepping into this modern steakhouse, you will get back to the chic 1940s Hollywood. Hamilton Walker’s is a gathering place with a nostalgic vibe for the community to celebrate life and toast special events. Meat lovers can enjoy a succulent steak burger, thanks to their fresh cuts of premium aged meats.

Seven Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhS1S_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Seven Saint s Facebook page

32 East Chester Street, Champaign IL 61820

217-351-7775

Sunday & Monday, 11 a.m. – midnight | Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. next day

There is something for everyone to enjoy at Seven Saints. The restaurant aims to create an upscale atmosphere with casual menu offerings and friendly service. Take your time to choose from their 15 options of creative sliders.

Meatheads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0A7u_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Meatheads Champaign Facebook page

1305 South Neil Street, Champaign IL 61820

217-352-5555

Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Grab your dinner from the Midwest’s cooked-to-order burger chain in Champaign. Don’t forget to try their Chef Inspired Burger – Halperns’ Angus Beef with the optimal amount of marbling.

Summer is the season to light up your grills and prepare a barbecue for your family. Want to enjoy baby backs without the hassle of cooking? Four must-try barbecue destinations are ready to welcome you.

Black Dog Smoke and Ale House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWee8_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Black Dog website

320 North Chestnut Street, Champaign IL 61820

217-954-0465

Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Ranked second in Maxim’s best barbecue across the country, Black Dog offers everything a perfect smokehouse would have. The must-haves are the pulled pork and beef brisket for which they smoke more than 12 hours until the meat falls apart. If you are not full yet, try out their special baby back ribs and cornbread filled with vegetables, cheese and pork.

Li’L Porgy’s BBQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sm3xL_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Li’L Porgy’s BBQ website

1917 West Springfield Avenue, Champaign IL 61821

217-398-6811

Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Satisfy your craving at Li’L Porgy’s BBQ. The genuine hickory-smoked barbeque has been keeping the customers happy since 1979. Indoor dining, take-out and catering options are all available. It is time to explore the restaurant’s deepest secret – their unique barbecue sauce made fresh in the kitchen. You can top it with your dinner or bring a bottle of signature sauce home to share with your family.

Wood N’ Hog BBQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAfht_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Wood N’ Hog BBQ website

500 North Walnut Street, Champaign IL 61820

217-607-0120

Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

“All Smoke, No Joke.” The sister-and-brother owners Michael McDonald and Okema Battle have more than 20 years of barbecue experience and are now opening their doors to all Central Illinois customers. Enjoy the hickory burnt ribs, turkey and chicken with their homemade sauce. Inspired by the owners’ grandmother, who fueled their passion for cooking and serving, the signature sides are prepared with love and will be a perfect complement to your meat.

Bobo’s BBQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Tfjq_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Bobo’s BBQ website

1511 West Springfield Avenue, Champaign IL 61821

217-355-2271

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit Bobo’s for their hand-cut-to-order barbecue. The meats are hand-rubbed with over a dozen herbs and spices before they go into the smoker. Walk into the restaurant before 2 p.m. for the daily specials. The saucy barbecue will speak for itself, but you will also expect to hear jokes from the friendly staff. Bobo’s also provides tailgate food if you want to smell the smoke at your picnic, wedding or graduation party.

After feasting on chunks of fatty meat, the next step is to pack some snacks. The five sweet treat spots will highlight your tea time.

CBPB Popcorn Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZgMx_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of CBPB Popcorn Shop Facebook page

1506 South Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820

217-607-5397

Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There is no need to make the hard decision between sweet and salty snacks. At CBPB Popcorn Shop, you can have both. The store has various popcorn flavors more than you ever imagined, from butter and cheese to chocolate and ranch. After getting bags of popcorn, don’t forget to take their most popular caramel apples with a unique sweet treat you didn’t know you needed.

Jarling’s ​ Custard Cup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzQqf_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Jarling’s Cust ard Cup website

309 West Kirby Avenue, Champaign IL 61820

217-352-2273

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday & Thursday, 3 – 10 p.m. | Friday & Saturday 3 – 11 p.m.

Yes, this is the ice-cream shop that Tom Hanks tweeted about. This flagship store opens all year and features old-fashioned shakes, renowned thick snowstorms, homemade waffle baskets, specialty handmade cold fudge and more. Starting from Midwestern dairy farms to your cup, the desserts with the finest ingredients are always fresh.

The New Sweet Indulgence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpiQC_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of the New Sweet Indulgence website

2149 South Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820

217-352-2433

Tuesday & Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Wednesday & Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon | Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Can you resist the aroma of cakes and cookies when walking into the New Sweet Indulgence? This family-welcoming bakery and espresso bar has been the Champaign community’s cornerstone since 1987. Come and taste the traditional caramel custard, pear tart and strawberry cream cake as well as the owner Missy Holste’s favorite cinnamon roll.

Suzu’s Bakery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKhCZ_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Suzu’s Bakery Facebook page

114 North Walnut Street, Champaign IL 61820

217-355-5400

Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you want to try less sweet desserts with new textures and Japanese flavors, welcome to Suzu’s bakery. This place is a delicious cultural mix of traditional Japanese confectionery and western-style pastry making. Matcha lovers will fall in love with Suzu’s as many of their products feature the premier powdered tea used in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. The bakery is closed on the first week of July to create recipes and will be back on July 13 with new cakes.

Tasty Tart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1la7EW_0gXvbtD900
Photo courtesy of Tasty Tart Facebook page

405 South Neil Street Suite C, Champaign IL 61820

331-303-2477

Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“If there is anything a tart can’t deal with, then having a box of tarts.” You will always find your favorites at Tasty Tart. Eight flavors of tarts are handmade fresh daily, and more recipes are on the way after tons of tries and changes. Tasty Tart started with the owner’s love for making desserts for families and friends, and now you can share the delicious tarts with the ones you love – with a variety of coffee and tea Tasty Tart serves.

