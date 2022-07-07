ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s a way-too-early look at the first day of school and how to enroll in Topeka-area districts

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
We’re more than halfway through the summer break, and Topeka-area school districts are gearing up for students’ return to classes.

Enrollment has already started for Topeka-area districts, and even if your child will continue to attend the same school, you’ll most likely need to enroll them again.

For students newly enrolling in a district, parents will have to provide copies of the child’s certified birth certificate, immunization record, proof of address, health information and previous education records, if applicable.

Universal free breakfast and lunch program ending

Back this year are free and reduced-price lunch application forms. Since the beginning of the pandemic, schools had been serving universally free breakfasts and lunches to students, as part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver. Congress, though, declined to extend funding for that waiver for the 2022-23 school year, and families will have to start paying for breakfast and lunch again.

However, some families may continue to see free meals, or at least at a reduced price, if they qualify and apply for the USDA’s free and reduced-price lunch program.

Families with household incomes less than 130% of the federal poverty level generally qualify for free meals, while families with incomes less than 185% qualify for reduced-price meals, per the USDA's child nutrition program income guidelines.

Some families may automatically qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Medicaid. Those families will receive a letter from their local school district’s child nutrition program informing them of their Direct Certification.

Most districts charge some enrollment fees to help cover registration costs, textbooks, course materials and technology, although some districts use the free- and reduced-price meal status to waive some or all of those fees.

See your local school district for more specific information on applying for free or reduced-price meals.

Seaman USD 345 enrollment and registration

Online enrollment for Seaman USD 345 opened June 27 through Powerschool. Parents should check their emails for an automated email invitation to enroll, with an option to pay for enrollment fees online through the Seaman webstore. Login assistance is available at 785-286-8483.

A walk-in enrollment session will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Seaman Middle School.

The first day of school for Seaman USD 345 students in kindergarten through 10th grade is Thursday, Aug. 18, with Seaman High School juniors and seniors joining them Friday, Aug. 19. Preschoolers in the Mathes Early Learning Center start Monday, Aug. 22.

Seaman USD 345’s enrollment page has additional details.

Silver Lake USD 372 enrollment and registration

High school student enrollment begins Friday, Aug. 5, at the high school lunch room with incoming senior students starting at 8 a.m., followed by juniors at 9:45 a.m., sophomores at noon and freshmen at 1:45 p.m.

Enrollment for new students starts the week after, with seventh through 12th grade new students enrolling Monday, Aug. 8, and new elementary students enrolling Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The first day of school for all Silver Lake USD 372 students is Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 enrollment and registration

Returning families may start their registration for the 2022-23 school year through the district’s online Campus Portal at any time.

New families may also start the registration process online, but they’ll need to schedule a time to visit their children’s school and provide necessary documentation.

In-person assistance at the district office and a hotline at 785-339-4955 will be available 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 15. Beginning July 18, the district office and hotline are available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and families may also start contacting their children’s schools directly for assistance.

The first day of school in Auburn-Washburn USD 437 is Thursday, Aug. 11, for all first through ninth grade students, as well as any new high school students in the upper grades. Returning sophomore, juniors and seniors start Friday, Aug. 12. Preschool and kindergarten students begin classes Monday, Aug. 15.

Find out more on Auburn-Washburn USD 437’s registration page.

Shawnee Heights USD 450 enrollment and registration

Returning families should have received a Snapcode Letter via email to complete the enrollment process through the online Powerschool parent portal. Online enrollment opened Tuesday.

Starting July 26, administrative assistants at each of the district's schools will be available to help new families with the enrollment process, as well as any other families having trouble with the online enrollment process.

The first day of school for Shawnee Heights USD 450 students is Thursday, Aug. 11, for preschool through ninth grade. Sophomores, juniors and seniors start Friday, Aug. 12. Early Childhood Special Education students start Monday, Aug. 15.

More information is available on Shawnee Heights USD 450’s enrollment page.

Topeka USD 501 enrollment and registration

All families registering for Topeka USD 501 schools may do so online through Tyler SIS. Through that portal, click the “Parent” tab, and then either log in using existing credentials for a previously enrolled family, or click “Register New Family” if you’re new to the district.

Each Topeka USD 501 school will hold in-person enrollment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

Topeka USD 501’s first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for kindergarten through sixth grade, as well as students at Hope Street Academy, Avondale Academy, Capital City School and freshmen at any of the district’s high schools.

Seventh and eighth grade students and sophomores, juniors and seniors start school Thursday, Aug. 11. Preschool students start Thursday, Aug. 18.

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

