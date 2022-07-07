ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

New Veterans Residence is a place to find peace

By Stephanie Knight
FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – The adjustment to civilian life for veterans after serving in a war is challenging. Veterans...

laduenews.com

The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Illumination Gala

The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital hosted its Illumination Gala in early June to raise money for its Cancer Frontier Fund, which funds innovative cancer research at the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis in Clayton hosted this year’s event and welcomed guests to drinks, dinner and entertainment from a celebrity host, comedian Wayne Brady. Chairing the event was Dick Miles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

College Hill has a mountain of future promise

Throughout the years the College Hill neighborhood in north St. Louis has been neglected, with abandoned buildings, and dilapidated homes, and the lack of revenue has left this community overlooked and undervalued. But Fred Kimbrough, executive director of the nonprofit College Hill Foundation, has plans to bring College Hill back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Hearing for St. Louis ‘nuisance’ property set

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Grand Motel on North Grand Boulevard in North City has a nuisance property hearing with the City of St. Louis in July, according to city officials. The hearing is set for July 19. The Jeff-Vander-Lou Neighborhood Association held a meeting about the property recently. SLMPD call...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local photography business accused of being a wedding day nightmare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local photographer Whitnie Wagster is accused of doing bad business. Customers said photoshoots meant to capture precious memories turned into a disaster and ruined their special day. “I don’t have all of the getting ready pictures. I don’t have all the pictures of walking down...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Guide Right sets young men on the path for success

ST. LOUIS – Guide Right is the nation’s oldest mentoring program for youth of color. Nearly half a million young men have been mentored since the program started in 1922 by the National Kappa League. Actor John Marshall Jones talked in the studio about the organization, and we heard from one young man who is currently going through this fantastic mentorship program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Best tacos in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – You might not have to travel too far in the St. Louis region for some Mexican food, but that might be different for some entrees that people like to taco-bout. While recent studies have praised St. Louis for its barbeque and fried chicken, foodies can also score some tasty tacos. The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “Who has the best tacos?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Golden Corral closed in Alton

ALTON – A sign on the side of the building welcoming back customers was in sharp contrast to the dark interior and locked doors of the Alton Golden Corral. A sign taped to the door said the restaurant would be closed for four months. No reason was given, but the note said customers’ business was appreciated “and we hope to see you when we reopen again.”
ALTON, IL
mycouriertribune.com

Cannabis workers at St. Charles County dispensary vote for union

JEFFERSON CITY — Workers at an O’Fallon medical marijuana dispensary voted to unionize on Thursday, the second successful unionization effort in recent months among Missouri cannabis employees, organizers said. In a news release, Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union said workers at the Bloom...
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2now.com

Get everything done from the heart from Overstock Outlet

ST. LOUIS – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri has big box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it at an online auction. What really set them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community. Owners Rich and Lori West said their customers are loved and appreciated – many just come up to the store to talk and get life-lesson advice. Now that is what it means to be in a community.
WENTZVILLE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Dueker? Voters hardly know her

In recent weeks, St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder announced that he “somehow” acquired video footage of County Executive Chief of Staff Calvin Harris engaged in a sexual act with a woman inside a county office. According to County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, Harder received the video via email from county executive candidate and current State Representative Shamed Dogan (R - Ballwin).
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Buy a $50 gift certificate to Prados for only $25

They have traditional Mexican dishes, but with a twist.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Compass Retirement Solutions help you navigate retirement

ST. LOUIS – Don’t go the retirement road alone, there can be a lot of hazards that you won’t see until you hit a pothole and that may cost you a lot of money. Compass Retirement Solutions has the right name because it knows how to navigate you to retirement where you are worry-free and enjoying all the hard work you did to get yourself retired.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Charter Spectrum plans influx of new workers

Charter Spectrum is looking for new talent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Cheryl’s Herbs helps get rid of burns and bugs

ST. LOUIS – Cheryl’s Herbs has you ready for anything this summer. Owner Tiffany Jones has a bug spray like none other – and the best part is it’s non-toxic. Tiffany also brought in an after-sun blend, some shampoo, and a Jewelweed Blend. Don’t worry she explained how everything will help us on the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
933kwto.com

Hartzler Campaign Criticizes The “2 St. Louis Erics”

Harrisonville, Mo. – The campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler lambasted the St. Louis Erics on Thursday for denying Missouri conservatives the opportunity to hear from the leading candidates on a debate stage at a scheduled Nexstar debate on July 13. This afternoon, Nexstar officially confirmed to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Mercy St. Louis Begins Treatment With Mevion Compact Proton Therapy System

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the first patient was treated at the David C. Pratt Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on July 5th with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005159/en/ Leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Mercy Proton Therapy Center. Left to right: Dr. David Meiners, Mercy St. Louis President; Steve Mackin, Mercy President and CEO; Tina Yu, Mevion CEO and President; Dr. Robert Frazier, Division Chief of Radiation Oncology at Mercy St. Louis; Joe Pecoraro, Mercy St. Louis Executive Director of Oncology Services; John Timmerman, Mercy St. Louis Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT LOUIS, MO

