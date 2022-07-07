ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

USS North Carolina sub holds change of command ceremony

By Jason O. Boyd, Lt. John Huson, Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland Hasty II, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Molly Crawford
 3 days ago
220628-N-LN285-1228 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 28, 2022) – Capt. Melvin Smith, Commodore of Submarine Squadron 1, presents the Meritorious Service…

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (WNCT) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam back on June 28.

Cmdr. Tad Robbins, from Brazil, Ind., relieved Cmdr. Michael Fisher, from Sterling Heights, Mich. as commanding officer during the ceremony, which was held on the deck of sub.

Under Fisher’s leadership, North Carolina successfully executed back-to-back Western Pacific deployments in the U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet areas of operations, completing tasks vital to national security.

220628-N-LN285-1194 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 28, 2022) – Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7, addresses the crowd as the guest speaker during a change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) at the submarine piers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 28. During the ceremony, which was held on North Carolina, Cmdr. Tad Robbins, from Brazil, Ind., relieved Cmdr. Michael Fisher, from Sterling Heights, Mich., as North Carolina’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II/Released)

“I will forever remember our most recent Western Pacific deployment and everything that we were able to accomplish as a crew,” said Fisher. He then proceeded to thank the crew of the North Carolina and other guests in attendance.

Fisher’s next assignment will be to Submarine Group 7 in Yokosuka, Japan. Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7 was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

“Mike, your desire for excellence in all you do has proven itself in your sustained superior leadership of North Carolina,” said Seif. “You and your chiefs established a command culture, through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, that empowered your Sailors and junior officers to take ownership and demand excellence, no matter the size of the issue or task at hand.”

Robbins comes to North Carolina after serving as deputy executive assistant, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“Our ship, our crew will be prepared and combat focused. North Carolina will be ready when she is called,” said Robbins.

North Carolina was commissioned May 3, 2008. North Carolina is the fourth Virginia-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of North Carolina. Measuring 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet, North Carolina has a crew of approximately 150 Sailors. North Carolina is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Comments / 0

