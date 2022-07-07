Know any smoked clam fans? Tell them about this recall for chemical contamination

Bumble Bee Foods has recalled 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams after FDA testing found PFAS chemicals.

PFAS chemicals or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are man-made and, the Bumble Bee recall notice says, don’t break down easily in human bodies.

“Available studies suggest associations between PFAS exposure and several health outcomes,” the recall notice says, “including but not limited to increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer.”

The recalled cans came from a third-party manufacturer in China and carry the UPC No. 8660075234.

For questions regarding the recall or reimbursement, call Bumble Bee at 888-295-3627, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store where you bought the canned clams also should take them back for a full refund.