NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The Henry County Coroner's Office has identified the John Doe from a 2003 murder case as an Ohio man. On Oct. 2, 2003, the remains of a young male were located behind an abandoned gas station near the State Road 109 exit of Interstate 70. He had no identification on him and was not known to local law enforcement officials.

HENRY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO