In the past year or so, Baltimore’s End It have gone a long way towards becoming one of the biggest and best bands on the current hardcore landscape, and they’ve done it while releasing barely any new music. End It released their last EP One Way Track early in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. But since live shows have returned, people have started to see just how amazing they are. End It’s frontman Akil Godsey is a wildly charismatic figure, and their fast, frantic attack is deeply satisfying on an almost cellular level. Now that End It have gotten around to following One Way Track, it feels like they’re about to go underground-level supernova.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO