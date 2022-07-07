ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Dump truck driver dies after veering off 183A overpass in Cedar Park

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Will DuPree
 3 days ago

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The driver of a dump truck died after going over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon, according to Cedar Park Police.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., officers got a call about a dump truck that went over the side of the overpass near Brushy Creek Road.

When officers and Cedar Park Fire crews got there, they found the truck on fire under the overpass. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said the investigation so far shows the dump truck driver hit another semi-truck on 183A before veering off the overpass.

The driver’s identity will be released after autopsy results are received and their next of kin is notified, police said.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority posted pictures Wednesday of dark smoke rising from the crash site, which was reported near Brushy Creek Road.

The major crash previously shut down the southbound lanes of the highway. On Wednesday night, only the left lane remained blocked . The center and right lanes were reopened.

The Cedar Park Police Department also tweeted officers blocked the on-ramp to southbound 183A at Whitestone. Police also said they closed traffic going eastbound at Cougar Avenue and Brushy Creek Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

#Overpass#Truck Drivers#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Cedar Park Police
