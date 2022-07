The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goaltender Petr Mrazek along with the 25th-overall pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 38th overall pick. For the Chicago Blackhawks, this trade is simple. They get to move up the draft board while bringing back a goaltender who still has starter potential (or at the worst 1B potential) in Mrazek. While he is coming off a bad 2021-22, this was due to injuries and stoppages of play derailing his season.

