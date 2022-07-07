Father of suspected Highland Park shooter says he had 'no inkling' of planned attack

The 2-year-old boy who was left orphaned by the Highland Park massacre was reportedly protected from the spray of bullets raining down from the rooftop near the July 4th parade by his own deceased father’s body, according to the child’s grandfather.On Monday, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his 35-year-old wife, Irina, were named as two of the seven victims identified in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Robert Crimo. Crimo has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail till his next court apperance.The pair had attended the annual parade in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO