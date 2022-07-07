ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell To Ex-Wife: Stop Calling Me A Deadbeat Dad, I Don’t Owe You A Dime

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell has had enough of his ex-wife accusing him publicly of being an absent father to their kids and wants a judge to step in, Radar has learned.

Kel and Tyisha Hampton were married on April 23, 1999, and separated on August 16, 2005. They share two adult children Lyric and Allure.

The two have not seen eye to eye since their split. Tyisha has publicly accused her ex-husband of owing her $1.2 million in back child and spousal support. She even accused him of not seeing his children for 10 years.

Recently, Kel went to court blasting his ex-wife and demanding the court find he doesn’t owe her a dime.

In his bombshell court filing, obtained by Radar, Kel told the court, “Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction.”

He said his divorce was so devastated he was forced to file for bankruptcy at one point. “I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career.”

“Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions,” Kel said. “Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he explained. Kel said he has “paid above and beyond what I was ordered to pay in support for our children.” He said when they started driving he bought their cars and then they went to college he covered tuition.

“I kept them out of this litigation the best I could,” he said.

Kel and Tyisha are still fighting over a home in Pasadena. She was awarded the home in the divorce and he wants the original judgment to reflect she received $425k from the home. A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tyisha made headlines after posting a shocking TikTok where she talked about her ex and Nick Cannon.

"Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband #kelmitchell to cheer him up, because he cheated on me!" she alleged.

Nick laughed off the accusations.

double b
3d ago

some times I don't think it's the money, I think a lot of these women are just bitter , spiteful, and feel privileged

The Real Facts Not Alternative Facts
3d ago

Yes I agree some of these people don't know how to except failed relationships and don't move on well. This women is very childish like go sit down somewhere

Alex Walker
3d ago

She's probably missing all the free things that cames with being his wife time to get a job and live her life like an adult

