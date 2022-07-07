ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Bevin Prince’s Husband, William Friend?

By Lauren Weiler
 3 days ago

One Tree Hill actor Bevin Prince is currently in the news due to the death of her husband , William Friend. The couple was married for six years before an accident killed Friend. So, who is Bevin Prince’s husband ? Here’s everything to know about the couple.

Who is Bevin Prince’s husband, William Friend?

Bevin Prince | Amy Graves/WireImage

Bevin Prince’s husband, William Friend, was labeled as an incredible British man who also loved America. According to Us Weekly , Friend moved to the U.S. from London when he was 15 years old, though his parents didn’t want him to go. Upon moving to the states, he attended St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

“I fell in love with America,” Friend told The Fort podcast in 2019, the publication reports. “It’s hard to truly appreciate what that feels like until you’ve lived somewhere else. “Anything is possible in America, it’s important to never take that for granted.”

He then became the CEO of real estate company Bisnow in 2015. Additionally, Friend created a recycling and fitness company with Prince called Recess. In 2016, he and Bevin Prince married. The couple moved from New York City to Wilmington, North Carolina , during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020.

It seems Friend was quite into fitness, too. In addition to starting Recess, his Instagram profile notes he was an “amateur average triathlete.”

William Friend was struck by lightning and died on July 3, 2022

Unfortunately, Bevin Prince’s husband was struck by lightning in July 2022. CNN reports he died at 33 years old after getting struck by lightning near his home in North Carolina. Health officials attempted to revive him for 20 minutes before pronouncing him dead.

Prince has yet to comment on her husband’s death. But her friend and fellow actor Odette Annable wrote about the tragedy on Instagram .

“The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, @britwilliam, my best friend @bevinaprince beloved husband,” Annable wrote. “Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel OK that we were thousands of miles apart. As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul.”

Bevin Prince is receiving support on social media after her husband’s death

While the One Tree Hill star hasn’t yet mentioned her husband’s death on social media, fans are reaching out on Instagram to give their condolences.

Prince wrote a sweet message about William Friend on Feb. 15, 2022, for Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentines Day!” she wrote on Instagram . “I love you both more than words!”

“Sending you so much love and endless support,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “My heart breaks for you. The One Tree Hill fan base is here for anything we can do. Love you.”

“So sorry for your loss,” another fan offered. “You got to experience great love which is an incredible blessing. How sad a lifetime of it with him was so short. Prayers of strength to see you through. Hold onto the memories and he’ll always live on through you.”

