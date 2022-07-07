2 people dead after a traffic collision in Arroyo Grande (Arroyo Grande, CA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, two people lost their lives following a traffic collision on Highway 1 in Arroyo Grande. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Winterhaven Way and Willow Road/Highway 1 intersection, which is near the Phillips 66 oil refinery [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™