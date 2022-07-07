2 people dead after a traffic collision in Arroyo Grande (Arroyo Grande, CA)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

2 people dead after a traffic collision in Arroyo Grande

 3 days ago

On Wednesday morning, two people lost their lives following a traffic collision on Highway 1 in Arroyo Grande. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Winterhaven Way and Willow Road/Highway 1 intersection, which is near the Phillips 66 oil refinery [...]

31-year-old Geovany Bazan Rojas and 35-year-old Julian Hernandez dead, Cori Lee Hudson injured in a crash (Nipomo, CA)

Authorities identified 31-year-old Geovany Bazan Rojas and 35-year-old Julian Hernandez, of Santa Maria, as the victims who lost their lives and 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson, from Grover Beach, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on July 6 near Nipomo. The fatal car crash took place at about 4:45 a.m. on Highway 1 near Winterhaven Way
CHP identifies 2 people who died in Highway 1 crash

The California Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in a July 6 crash on Highway 1 near Nipomo. Geovany Bazan Rojas, 31, and Julian Hernandez, 35, of Santa Maria, were killed when their 2007 Honda Civic collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 38-year-old Grover Beach resident Cori Lee Hudson at 4:45 a.m. near Winterhaven Way.
Lompoc Couple Dies in Florida Traffic Collision

A couple from Lompoc died when their Tesla crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck in Florida this week. Florida Highway Patrol confirms the driver, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 67-year-old man, both from Lompoc, died at the scene. Troopers report around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Tesla...
Man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 101

– A Paso Robles man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles Tuesday night, according to multiple reports. At 7:04 p.m., a male driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling Northbound on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when he clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, just south of the Spring St. off-ramp.
